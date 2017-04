2017 American Architecture Award Winners Announced

Save this picture! Courtesy of The American Architecture Awards

79 shortlisted buildings have been selected as winners of the 2017 American Architecture Awards, which honor the best new buildings designed and constructed by American architects in the United States and abroad, and by international architects for buildings designed and built in the United States.

The Awards, hosted by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, were juried by a group of Greek architects, who chose from 300 buildings and urban planning projects.

The winners of the 2017 American Architecture Awards are:

Airports and Transportation Centers

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SOUTH TERMINAL COMPLEX; Orlando, Florida / Fentress Architects

ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT SOUTH TERMINAL COMPLEX; Orlando, Florida / Fentress Architects.

UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON STATION; Seattle, Washington / LMN Architects

Bridges and Infrastructure

HARAHAN BRIDGE - BIG RIVER CROSSING; Memphis, Tennessee / Philips Lighting

TU LIEN BRIDGE; Ha Noi, Vietnam / WATG

TU LIEN BRIDGE; Ha Noi, Vietnam / WATG.

Corporate Office Buildings

SWIFT AGENCY; Portland, Oregon / Beebe Skidmore Architects

SWIFT AGENCY; Portland, Oregon / Beebe Skidmore Architects.

REDWOOD HIGHWAY; Mill Valley, California / Studio VARA

HANNA ANDERSSON HEADQUARTERS; Portland, Oregon / ZGF Architects, LLP.

WASHINGTON FRUIT & PRODUCE CO. HEADQUARTERS; Yakima, Washington / Graham Baba Architects

WASHINGTON FRUIT & PRODUCE CO. HEADQUARTERS; Yakima, Washington / Graham Baba Architects.

FAST HORSE; Duluth, Minnesota / Salmela Architect

TREC - Training Recreation Education Center; Newark, New Jersey / kon.5 architects

PACIFIC CENTER CAMPUS AMENITIES BUILDING; San Diego, California / BNIM

38 NEWBURY STREET; Boston, Massachusetts / Touloukian Touloukian Inc.

CORPORATE CAMPUS CAFE AND TRAINING CENTER; West Des Moines, Iowa / substance

Government/ Civic Buildings

BENJAMIN P. GROGAN AND JERRY L. DOVE FEDERAL BUILDING; Miramar, Florida / Krueck + Sexton Architects

BENJAMIN P. GROGAN AND JERRY L. DOVE FEDERAL BUILDING; Miramar, Florida / Krueck + Sexton Architects.

Hospitals/ Medical Centers

HARVEY CLINIC; Rogers, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects

HARVEY CLINIC; Rogers, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects.

Mixed-Use Buildings

FRAMEWORK; Portland, Oregon / Works Partnership Architecture

FRAMEWORK; Portland, Oregon / Works Partnership Architecture.

Museums and Cultural Buildings

GLOBAL CONTEMPORARY ART MUSEUM (GCAM); North Adams, Massachusetts / Gluckman Tang Architects

PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM; Los Angeles, California / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

PETERSEN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM; Los Angeles, California / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.

WHITNEY MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART; New York, New York / Renzo Piano Building Architects and Cooper Robertson

MINNESOTA STREET PROJECT; San Francisco, California / Jensen Architects

MINNESOTA STREET PROJECT; San Francisco, California / Jensen Architects.

KMAC MUSEUM RENOVATION; Louisville, Kentucky / Christo : Finio Architecture

THE STOREFRONT THEATER; Lyons, Nebraska / Matthew Mazzotta

SPENCER MUSEUM OF ART RENOVATION THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS; Lawrence, Kansas / Pei Cobb Freed & Partners Architects

Parks and Gardens

LIBERTY PARK; New York, New York / AECOM

LIBERTY PARK; New York, New York / AECOM.

Private Homes

510 HOUSE; Fox Point, Wisconsin / Johnsen Schmaling Architets

GUEST HOUSE; Wainscott, New York / Roger Ferris + Partners

GEMMA OBSERVATORY; Southern New Hampshire / Anmahian Winton Architects

GEMMA OBSERVATORY; Southern New Hampshire / Anmahian Winton Architects.

SAWMILL; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig

ONTARIO RESIDENCE; Washington, DC. / David Jameson Architect

LAKE HOUSE; Stockbridge, Massachusetts / Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design

CUERNAVACA RESIDENCE; Austin, Texas / alterstudio architecture LLP.

LITTLE HOUSE; Seabeck, Washington / mwworks

MIRRORHOUSE; Beverly Hills, California / XTEN Architecture

SQUARE HOUSE; Mill Valley, California / Levenbetts

SQUARE HOUSE; Mill Valley, California / Levenbetts.

ALAMO SQUARE RESIDENCE; San Francisco, California / Jensen Architects

OVERLOOK GUEST HOUSE; Los Gatos, California / Schwartz and Architecture

SEA SONG; Big Sur, California / Form4 Architecture

ARTIST RETREAT; Upstate New York / GLUCK+

GRACE STREET RESIDENCE; San Francisco, California / VeeV Design

HIDE OUT; Los Angeles, California / Dan Brunn Architecture

PACIFIC HEIGHTS RESIDENCE; San Francisco, California / Jensen Architects

3 LP RESIDENCE; Iowa City, Iowa / substance

Religious Buildings

WILLOW CREEK NORTH SHORE; Glenview, Illinois / Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

WILLOW CREEK NORTH SHORE; Glenview, Illinois / Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture.

CHAPEL FOR OUR LADY OF FATIMA; Cayey, Puerto Rico / Toro Arquitectos

SOKA GAKKAI INTERNATIONAL- NEW ENGLAND; Brookline, Massachusetts / Touloukian Touloukian Inc.

Restoration/ Renovation

MIT KRESGE AUDITORIUM AND CHAPEL RENOVATIONS; Cambridge, Massachusetts / EYP

MIT KRESGE AUDITORIUM AND CHAPEL RENOVATIONS; Cambridge, Massachusetts / EYP.

AMERICAN ENTERPRISE GROUP NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS RENOVATION; Des Moines, Iowa / BNIM

Retail/ Hospitality

IN SITU; San Francisco, California / Aidlin Darling Design

IN SITU; San Francisco, California / Aidlin Darling Design.

Retail/ Showrooms

AESOP THE SHAY; Washington, DC. / Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design

AESOP THE SHAY; Washington, DC. / Taylor and Miller Architecture and Design.

MARTIN’S LANE WINERY; Seattle, Washington / Olson Kundig

CHARLES SMITH WINES JET CITY; Seattle, Washington / Olson Kundig

BLU DOT SHOWROOM; West Hollywood, California / Standard Architecture

BLU DOT SHOWROOM; West Hollywood, California / Standard Architecture.

RAJEUNIR BLACK CAVIAR; Palm Desert, California / Studio Jantzen

Schools and Universities

MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN DESIGN AND MEDIA CENTER; Boston, Massachusetts / Ennead Architects

BRIDGE FOR LABORATORY SCIENCES VASSAR COLLEGE INTEGRATED SCIENCE COMMONS; Poughkeepsie, New York / Ennead Architects

BRIDGE FOR LABORATORY SCIENCES VASSAR COLLEGE INTEGRATED SCIENCE COMMONS; Poughkeepsie, New York / Ennead Architects.

TAUBMAN COMPLEX; South eld, Michigan / Morphosis Architects

DEBRUCE CENTER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS; Iowa City, Iowa / Gould Evans

PRINCETON UNIVERSITY EMBODIED COMPUTATION LAB; Princeton, New Jersey / The Living

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA VISUAL ARTS BUILDING; Iowa City, Iowa / Steven Holl Architects

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA VISUAL ARTS BUILDING; Iowa City, Iowa / Steven Holl Architects.

COLLEGE OF MARIN ACADEMIC CENTER; Kentield, California / TLCD Architecture + Mark Cavagnero Associates

COMMON GROUND HIGH SCHOOL; New Haven, Connecticut / Gray Organschi Architecture

PRESTON OUTDOOR EDUCATION STATION; Elmdale, Kansas / KSU Design+Make Studio

DAVIS-HARRINGTON WELCOME CENTER; Springfield, Missouri / Dake Wells Architecture

WAKE TECH REGIONAL PLANT TEACHING FACILITY; Raleigh, North Carolina / Clark Nexsen

Skyscrapers/ High Rises

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIONAL; Seoul, South Korea / Olson Kundig

GATEWAY PLAZA; Richmond, Virginia / Forum Studio

15 RENWICK; New York, New York / ODA New York

15 RENWICK; New York, New York / ODA New York.

CONFIDENTIAL OFFICE COMPLEX; Chicago, Illinois / Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

MINOR AND STEWART; Seattle, Washington / WATG

MINOR AND STEWART; Seattle, Washington / WATG.

Sports and Recreation

GOLDEN 1 CENTER; Sacramento, California / AECOM

RIVERSPORT RAPIDS; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma / Elliott + Associates Architects

RIVERSPORT RAPIDS; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma / Elliott + Associates Architects.

MICHIGAN LAKE HOUSE; Leelanau County, Michigan / Desai Chia Architecture

MICHIGAN LAKE HOUSE; Leelanau County, Michigan / Desai Chia Architecture.

THE LINEAR CABIN; St Germain, Wisconsin / Johnsen Schmaling Architects

Urban Planning/ Landscape Architecture

COLORADO ESPLANADE; Santa Monica, California / PWP Landscape Architecture

ST PATRICK’S ISLAND; Calgary, Alberta, Canada / W Architecture and Landscape

BURJ 2020; Dubai, United Arab Emirates / RNL Design

BURJ 2020; Dubai, United Arab Emirates / RNL Design.

THE NEW ST. PETE PIER; St. Petersburg, Florida / Rogers Partners

CHICAGO RIVERWALK; Chicago, Illinois / Ross Barney Architects

CHICAGO RIVERWALK; Chicago, Illinois / Ross Barney Architects.

Learn more about the winning projects here.

News via: The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.