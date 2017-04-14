Shortlist Announced for 2017 RIBA London Awards

A total of 85 buildings from the British capital have been shortlisted for the 2017 RIBA London Awards, including projects from Wilkinson Eyre, AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Herzog & de Meuron, and Rogers Stirk Harbour. All 85 buildings will now be visited and carefully assessed by one of four regional juries, before the regional winners are selected in June of this year. Winning projects will continue on to compete for the RIBA Stirling Prize - the UK's highest honor for architecture.

See a complete list of shortlisted buildings after the break.

1 King William Street / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. Image1 King William Street / AHMM

131 Sloane Street / Stiff + Trevillion

Save this picture! © Hufton + Crow. Image131 Sloane Street / Stiff + Trevillion

Mixed Use Scheme, Bermondsey / Hampson Williams Ltd

Save this picture! © Agnese Sanvito. ImageMixed Use Scheme, Bermondsey / Hampson Williams Ltd

Private House, North London / Alan Higgs Architects

Save this picture! © Alan Williams. ImagePrivate House, North London / Alan Higgs Architects

Shepherd’s Bush Road / ColladoCollins Architects with LOM Architects (interiors)

Save this picture! © Eugene Codjoe. ImageShepherd’s Bush Road / ColladoCollins Architects with LOM Architects (interiors)

2 Orchard Place / NGArchitecture

Save this picture! © David Butler. Image2 Orchard Place / NGArchitecture

30 Cannon Street / Delvendahl Martin LLP

Save this picture! © Tim Crocker. Image30 Cannon Street / Delvendahl Martin LLP

40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! © Allan Crow. Image40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates

5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy Szerelmey. Image5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects

55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

Save this picture! © Kilian O'Sullivan. Image55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni

6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

Save this picture! © Magdalena Pietrzyk. Image6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects

8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

Save this picture! © Dirk Lidner. Image8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre

Ansdell Street / Studio Seilern Architects

Save this picture! © Morley von Sternberg. ImageAnsdell Street / Studio Seilern Architects

Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Save this picture! © Tim Soar. ImageBarretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork

Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

Save this picture! © Joakim Boren. ImageBelarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects

Boxpark Croydon / BDP

Brentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd

Save this picture! Via vimeo user Mikhail Riches . ImageBrentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd

Private House, East London / Hugh Strange Architects

Save this picture! © David Grandorge. ImagePrivate House, East London / Hugh Strange Architects

Cork Study / Surman Weston

Save this picture! © Wai Ming. ImageCork Study / Surman Weston

Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

Save this picture! © Mark Hadden. ImageDujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington

Feilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects

Save this picture! © David Grandorge. ImageFeilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects

Foundry Mews / Project Orange

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageFoundry Mews / Project Orange

Francis Crick Institute / HOK with PLP Architecture

Save this picture! © Wikimedia user The wub. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. ImageFrancis Crick Institute / HOK with PLP Architecture

Google Pancras Square / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageGoogle Pancras Square / AHMM

Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageGrand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM

Hackney New School / Henley Halebrown

Save this picture! © Nick Kane. ImageHackney New School / Henley Halebrown

Hafer Road / Peter Barber Architects with Mark Fairhurst Architects

Save this picture! © Morley von Sternberg. ImageHafer Road / Peter Barber Architects with Mark Fairhurst Architects

Hidden House / LTS Architects

Save this picture! © James Brittain. ImageHidden House / LTS Architects

Hidden House / Coffey Architects

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageHidden House / Coffey Architects

Highgate House / Carmody Groarke

Save this picture! © Hélène Binet. ImageHighgate House / Carmody Groarke

Highgate Junior School / Architype

Save this picture! © Dennis Gilbert. ImageHighgate Junior School / Architype

Hindsman Yard / Foster Lomas

Save this picture! © Edmund Sumner. ImageHindsman Yard / Foster Lomas

Home Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod

Save this picture! © Lawrence Carlos. ImageHome Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod

House in Coombe Park / Eldridge London

Save this picture! © Mike Gibson. ImageHouse in Coombe Park / Eldridge London

Kings College School / Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! © Nick Guttridge. ImageKings College School / Allies and Morrison

Kings Gate and the Zig Zag Building / Lynch Architects

Save this picture! © David Grandorge. ImageKings Gate and the Zig Zag Building / Lynch Architects

Lock Keepers / Allies and Morrison

Save this picture! © Nick Guttridge. ImageLock Keepers / Allies and Morrison

Marie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects

Mathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture! © Luke Hayes. ImageMathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects

New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture! © Mark Gorton. ImageNew Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

New Ludgate / Fletcher and Priest Architects with Sauerbruch Hutton

Save this picture! © Paul Grundy. ImageNew Ludgate / Fletcher and Priest Architects with Sauerbruch Hutton

New Scotland Yard / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageNew Scotland Yard / AHMM

New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad

Save this picture! © Tim Crocker. ImageNew Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad

No. 49 / 31/44 Architects

One Ruskin Square / Shed KM

Save this picture! One Ruskin Square / Shed KM. Image Courtesy of RIBA

Orsino Building, Uxbridge High School / AndArchitects

Save this picture! © Nicholas Adams. ImageOrsino Building, Uxbridge High School / AndArchitects

Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Save this picture! © Paul Riddle. ImageParadise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Park Heights / PRP

Park House / 31/44 Architects

Peabody Cleverly Estate / Lyndon Goode Architects

Save this picture! © Rory Gardiner. ImagePeabody Cleverly Estate / Lyndon Goode Architects

Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Save this picture! © Johan Dehlin. ImagePhotography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects

Queen’s Court / Child Graddon Lewis

Save this picture! © Richard Chivers. ImageQueen’s Court / Child Graddon Lewis

Redchurch Street / vPPR Architects

Save this picture! © Ioana Marinescu. ImageRedchurch Street / vPPR Architects

Riverwalk / Stanton Williams

Salesian House / MSMR Architects

Save this picture! © James Attree. ImageSalesian House / MSMR Architects

Salter’s Hall / DeMetz Forbes Knight Architects

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageSalter’s Hall / DeMetz Forbes Knight Architects

Science Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageScience Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects

Silchester / Haworth Tompkins

Southwark Town Hall and Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles

Save this picture! © Matt Clayton. ImageSouthwark Town Hall and Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles

St Benedicts School / van Heyningen and Haward Architects

Save this picture! © Peter Hanson. ImageSt Benedicts School / van Heyningen and Haward Architects

St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageSt John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown

Sun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu

Save this picture! © Alex Peacock. ImageSun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu

Tapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

Save this picture! © Nick Kane. ImageTapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership

Tara Theatre / Aedas Arts Team

Save this picture! © Hélène Binet. ImageTara Theatre / Aedas Arts Team

Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

Save this picture! © Iwan Baan. ImageTate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron

The Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown

The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture! © Joas Souza. ImageThe British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects

Save this picture! © Peter Landers. ImageThe Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects

The Cube Building / Hawkins\Brown

The Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson

Save this picture! © Nick Guttridge. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.

The Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd

Save this picture! © Tim Soar. ImageThe Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd

The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

Save this picture! © Daniel Shearing. ImageThe Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw

The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

Save this picture! © Luigi Parise. ImageThe Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

The Library at Willesden Green / AHMM

Save this picture! © Timothy Soar. ImageThe Library at Willesden Green / AHMM

The Lighthouse, King’s Cross / Latitude Architects

Save this picture! © Neil Mitchell. ImageThe Lighthouse, King’s Cross / Latitude Architects

The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

Save this picture! © Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Loom / Duggan Morris Architects

Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects

Save this picture! © Tim Crocker. ImageTyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects

Upper Richmond Road / AHMM

Save this picture! © Rob Parrish. ImageUpper Richmond Road / AHMM

Valentino London / David Chipperfield

Save this picture! © Santi Caleca. ImageValentino London / David Chipperfield

Vantage Point / GRID architects

Save this picture! © Morley von Sternberg. ImageVantage Point / GRID architects

Walmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects

Save this picture! © Hélène Binet. ImageWalmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects

Wedderburn Road / Finkernagel Ross

Save this picture! © Will Scott. ImageWedderburn Road / Finkernagel Ross

West Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London

Save this picture! © Alex Upton. ImageWest Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London

Whole House / Hayhurst and Co.

Save this picture! © Marcus Peel. ImageWhole House / Hayhurst and Co.

Windsor Walk / A21 Architects

Save this picture! © Adam Scott. ImageWindsor Walk / A21 Architects

News via RIBA.