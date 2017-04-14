Shortlist Announced for 2017 RIBA London Awards
© Iwan Baan
A total of 85 buildings from the British capital have been shortlisted for the 2017
RIBA London Awards, including projects from Wilkinson Eyre, AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Herzog & de Meuron, and Rogers Stirk Harbour. All 85 buildings will now be visited and carefully assessed by one of four regional juries, before the regional winners are selected in June of this year. Winning projects will continue on to compete for the RIBA Stirling Prize - the UK's highest honor for architecture.
See a complete list of shortlisted buildings after the break.
1 King William Street / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. Image1 King William Street / AHMM
131 Sloane Street / Stiff + Trevillion
© Hufton + Crow. Image131 Sloane Street / Stiff + Trevillion
Mixed Use Scheme, Bermondsey / Hampson Williams Ltd
© Agnese Sanvito. ImageMixed Use Scheme, Bermondsey / Hampson Williams Ltd
Private House, North London / Alan Higgs Architects
© Alan Williams. ImagePrivate House, North London / Alan Higgs Architects
Shepherd’s Bush Road / ColladoCollins Architects with LOM Architects (interiors)
© Eugene Codjoe. ImageShepherd’s Bush Road / ColladoCollins Architects with LOM Architects (interiors)
2 Orchard Place / NGArchitecture
© David Butler. Image2 Orchard Place / NGArchitecture
30 Cannon Street / Delvendahl Martin LLP
© Tim Crocker. Image30 Cannon Street / Delvendahl Martin LLP
40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates
© Allan Crow. Image40 Chancery Lane / Bennetts Associates
5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects
Courtesy Szerelmey. Image5-7 St Helen’s Place with The Leathersellers’ Hall / Eric Parry Architects
55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni
© Kilian O'Sullivan. Image55 Victoria Street / Stiff + Trevillion with Pozzoni
6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects
© Magdalena Pietrzyk. Image6 Wood Lane / Birds Portchmouth Russum Architects
8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre
© Dirk Lidner. Image8 Finsbury Circus / WilkinsonEyre
Ansdell Street / Studio Seilern Architects
© Morley von Sternberg. ImageAnsdell Street / Studio Seilern Architects
Barretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork
© Tim Soar. ImageBarretts Grove / Amin Taha + Groupwork
Belarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects
© Joakim Boren. ImageBelarusian Memorial Chapel / Spheron Architects
Boxpark Croydon / BDP
© Nick Caville. ImageBoxpark Croydon / BDP
Brentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd
Via vimeo user Mikhail Riches . ImageBrentford Lock West / Mikhail Riches Ltd
Private House, East London / Hugh Strange Architects
© David Grandorge. ImagePrivate House, East London / Hugh Strange Architects
Cork Study / Surman Weston
© Wai Ming. ImageCork Study / Surman Weston
Dujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington
© Mark Hadden. ImageDujardin Mews / Karakusevic Carson with Maccreanor Lavington
Feilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects
© David Grandorge. ImageFeilden Fowles’ Studio / Feilden Fowles Architects
Foundry Mews / Project Orange
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageFoundry Mews / Project Orange
Francis Crick Institute / HOK with PLP Architecture
© Wikimedia user The wub. Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. ImageFrancis Crick Institute / HOK with PLP Architecture
Google Pancras Square / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageGoogle Pancras Square / AHMM
Grand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageGrand Union Studios – The Ladbroke Grove / AHMM
Hackney New School / Henley Halebrown
© Nick Kane. ImageHackney New School / Henley Halebrown
Hafer Road / Peter Barber Architects with Mark Fairhurst Architects
© Morley von Sternberg. ImageHafer Road / Peter Barber Architects with Mark Fairhurst Architects
Hidden House / LTS Architects
© James Brittain. ImageHidden House / LTS Architects
Hidden House / Coffey Architects
© Timothy Soar. ImageHidden House / Coffey Architects
Highgate House / Carmody Groarke
© Hélène Binet. ImageHighgate House / Carmody Groarke
Highgate Junior School / Architype
© Dennis Gilbert. ImageHighgate Junior School / Architype
Hindsman Yard / Foster Lomas
© Edmund Sumner. ImageHindsman Yard / Foster Lomas
Home Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod
© Lawrence Carlos. ImageHome Studio, Kilburn Lane / Studio McLeod
House in Coombe Park / Eldridge London
© Mike Gibson. ImageHouse in Coombe Park / Eldridge London
Kings College School / Allies and Morrison
© Nick Guttridge. ImageKings College School / Allies and Morrison
Kings Gate and the Zig Zag Building / Lynch Architects
© David Grandorge. ImageKings Gate and the Zig Zag Building / Lynch Architects
Lock Keepers / Allies and Morrison
© Nick Guttridge. ImageLock Keepers / Allies and Morrison
Marie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects
© Tim Crocker. ImageMarie’s Wardrobe / Tsuruta Architects
Mathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
© Luke Hayes. ImageMathematics – The Winton Gallery / Zaha Hadid Architects
New Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Mark Gorton. ImageNew Cancer Centre at Guy’s Hospital / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
New Ludgate / Fletcher and Priest Architects with Sauerbruch Hutton
© Paul Grundy. ImageNew Ludgate / Fletcher and Priest Architects with Sauerbruch Hutton
New Scotland Yard / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageNew Scotland Yard / AHMM
New Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad
© Tim Crocker. ImageNew Studios, Wimbledon College of Arts / Penoyre and Prasad
No. 49 / 31/44 Architects
© Anna Stathaki. ImageNo. 49 / 31/44 Architects
One Ruskin Square / Shed KM
One Ruskin Square / Shed KM. Image Courtesy of RIBA
Orsino Building, Uxbridge High School / AndArchitects
© Nicholas Adams. ImageOrsino Building, Uxbridge High School / AndArchitects
Paradise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
© Paul Riddle. ImageParadise Gardens / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands
Park Heights / PRP
© Richard Chivers. ImagePark Heights / PRP
Park House / 31/44 Architects
© Lewis Khan. ImagePark House / 31/44 Architects
Peabody Cleverly Estate / Lyndon Goode Architects
© Rory Gardiner. ImagePeabody Cleverly Estate / Lyndon Goode Architects
Photography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
© Johan Dehlin. ImagePhotography Studio for Juergen Teller / 6a architects
Queen’s Court / Child Graddon Lewis
© Richard Chivers. ImageQueen’s Court / Child Graddon Lewis
Redchurch Street / vPPR Architects
© Ioana Marinescu. ImageRedchurch Street / vPPR Architects
Riverwalk / Stanton Williams
© Nick Hufton. ImageRiverwalk / Stanton Williams
Salesian House / MSMR Architects
© James Attree. ImageSalesian House / MSMR Architects
Salter’s Hall / DeMetz Forbes Knight Architects
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageSalter’s Hall / DeMetz Forbes Knight Architects
Science Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects
© Timothy Soar. ImageScience Museum Research Centre / Coffey Architects
Silchester / Haworth Tompkins
© Philip Vile. ImageSilchester / Haworth Tompkins
Southwark Town Hall and Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles
© Matt Clayton. ImageSouthwark Town Hall and Theatre Peckham / Jestico + Whiles
St Benedicts School / van Heyningen and Haward Architects
© Peter Hanson. ImageSt Benedicts School / van Heyningen and Haward Architects
St John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageSt John’s Hill, Burridge Gardens, Phase 01 / Hawkins\Brown
Sun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu
© Alex Peacock. ImageSun Rain Room / Tonkin Liu
Tapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership
© Nick Kane. ImageTapestry Building / Niall McLaughlin Architects with Weedon Partnership
Tara Theatre / Aedas Arts Team
© Hélène Binet. ImageTara Theatre / Aedas Arts Team
Tate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron
© Iwan Baan. ImageTate Modern Switch House / Herzog & de Meuron
The Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Bartlett School of Architecture / Hawkins\Brown
The British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
© Joas Souza. ImageThe British Museum World Conservation and Exhibitions Centre / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
The Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects
© Peter Landers. ImageThe Cooperage / Chris Dyson Architects
The Cube Building / Hawkins\Brown
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Cube Building / Hawkins\Brown
The Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson
© Nick Guttridge. ImageThe Design Museum and Holland Green / Allies and Morrison with OMA and John Pawson.
The Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd
© Tim Soar. ImageThe Green Nunhead / AOC Architecture Ltd
The Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw
© Daniel Shearing. ImageThe Laboratory, Dulwich College / Grimshaw
The Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd
© Luigi Parise. ImageThe Layered Gallery / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd
The Library at Willesden Green / AHMM
© Timothy Soar. ImageThe Library at Willesden Green / AHMM
The Lighthouse, King’s Cross / Latitude Architects
© Neil Mitchell. ImageThe Lighthouse, King’s Cross / Latitude Architects
The Loom / Duggan Morris Architects
© Jack Hobhouse. ImageThe Loom / Duggan Morris Architects
Tyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects
© Tim Crocker. ImageTyers Street, Cabinet Gallery / Trevor Horne Architects
Upper Richmond Road / AHMM
© Rob Parrish. ImageUpper Richmond Road / AHMM
Valentino London / David Chipperfield
© Santi Caleca. ImageValentino London / David Chipperfield
Vantage Point / GRID architects
© Morley von Sternberg. ImageVantage Point / GRID architects
Walmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects
© Hélène Binet. ImageWalmer Yard / Peter Salter and Associates with Mole Architects and John Comparelli Architects
Wedderburn Road / Finkernagel Ross
© Will Scott. ImageWedderburn Road / Finkernagel Ross
West Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London
© Alex Upton. ImageWest Croydon Bus Station / Transport for London
Whole House / Hayhurst and Co.
© Marcus Peel. ImageWhole House / Hayhurst and Co.
Windsor Walk / A21 Architects
© Adam Scott. ImageWindsor Walk / A21 Architects
News via RIBA.
