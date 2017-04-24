World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. South Korea
  5. D-Werker Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Unicity / D-Werker Architects

Unicity / D-Werker Architects

  • 20:00 - 24 April, 2017
Unicity / D-Werker Architects
Unicity / D-Werker Architects, © Inwoo Yeo
© Inwoo Yeo

  • D-Werker Architects Construction

    Gaudikorea Co.

  • Structure

    Ferroconcrete

  • Finishing Materials

    Pine Board Exposed Concrete, Exposed Concrete
© Inwoo Yeo
© Inwoo Yeo
Site Plan
Site Plan

From the architect. Unicity is the headquarters and research center of Carver Korea, a cosmetic business in South Korea. Carver Korea wants to make a splendid building design to show recent growth of the company. 

© Inwoo Yeo
© Inwoo Yeo

However, the condition of the site, located in Mapo, one of the old sections in Seoul, makes hard to design a building to be distinguished in urban scenery. Regarding physical environment of the site, the significantly irregular shaped site locates behind buildings consisted of ordinary neighborhood living facilities. Briefly, the site is hardly visible in surroundings, especially from main streets of City. In addition, due to the legal limitations, the building can be put in only small part of the site, and ground level has to be planned for parking lots. Hence, it was essential for us how to make the building have a standout image within these restrictions. 

© Inwoo Yeo
© Inwoo Yeo

At the beginning phase of the project, we took architectural strategy named ‘unicity’ to obtain ‘Identity’ of the building by making a unique shape which could be distinguished with surrounding urban scenery. Based on the volume which could be defined by the legal condition, it was adjusted to generate visually distinctive scene from the specific points of the street. With the modification of the building form, we could provide independent outside space for each floor to reflect the peculiarities of the research center that is important to be autonomous with other layers. Moreover, it aimed to replace green spaces, which cannot be provided on the ground, into rooftop gardens. 

© Inwoo Yeo
© Inwoo Yeo

In terms of material, we used pine board exposed concrete as the overall material which could show the framework of the building. In some ways, showing uncovered surface of concrete could be understood in the same context as revealing human skin without makeup. It was another strategy to make the identity of the building which reflects the characteristics of Carver Korea, mainly developing aesthetic products improving the essence of skin. 

© Inwoo Yeo
© Inwoo Yeo

In the long run, morphological characteristics and space of Unicity will be a medium to acquire the identity of Carver Korea by giving visual excitement to people facing the ordinary urban scenery. 

Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Institutional Buildings South Korea
Cite: "Unicity / D-Werker Architects" 24 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869188/unicity-d-werker-architects/>
