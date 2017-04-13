Chicago Architecture Biennial Reveals List of 6 Community Anchor Sites to Encourage City Exploration

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced partnerships with six Chicago museums and institutions that will serve as “community anchor” sites during the event’s run from September 16, 2017–January 7, 2018. This selection of sites will play host to events, exhibitions and other programming surrounding the festival, in hopes of encouraging Biennial attendees to explore other parts of the city and experience a few of Chicago’s historic museums.

“There is no better place than the City of Chicago to come together, share ideas, and focus on the future of architecture and design,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “The 2017 Chicago Architectural Biennial will build on the success of the inaugural2015 event and feature Community Anchor sites in neighborhoods across the city. We are proud to share Chicago’s world-class architecture with visitors from across the country and around the world this fall.”

The selected sites include:

The Beverly Arts Center

DePaul Art Museum

DuSable Museum of African American History

Hyde Park Art Center

The National Museum of Mexican Art

The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture

The six institutions have each received a $200,000 grant to support the development and curation of the special programs that will be on display through the Biennial’s run. Each site will feature unique programming, ranging from installations to historic tours and more. A few of the events have already been announced by the Biennial, with more to come:

.@ChiTrust The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture will ask artists and architects to explore the museum's legacy, from Jens Jensen forward. pic.twitter.com/ovxpLTxno7 — Chicago Biennial (@chicagobiennial) April 12, 2017

.@ChiTrust .@ExploreNMMA will showcase artworks and archival photography that illuminate the resilience of Mexican communities in Chicago urbanism. pic.twitter.com/PTiWKhHPza — Chicago Biennial (@chicagobiennial) April 12, 2017

.@ChiTrust Artists Sara Black & Raewyn Martyn will create an interactive sculpture at @Hairy_Who tracing the history of the lumber industry in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/TZKzf32yrn — Chicago Biennial (@chicagobiennial) April 12, 2017

.@ChiTrust At @DuSableMuseum, @LEEBEY's "Chicago: A Southern Exposure" will explore the spectrum of South Side architecture, from vernacular to modern. pic.twitter.com/yPY5L2IUKG — Chicago Biennial (@chicagobiennial) April 12, 2017

.@ChiTrust .@DePaulArtMuseum will show installations by Ângela Ferreira, which unearth connections between modernist design and colonialism in Africa. pic.twitter.com/cyxNiD92x0 — Chicago Biennial (@chicagobiennial) April 12, 2017

.@ChiTrust .@BACchicago will host a collaboration between photographer @LEEBEY and architect James Gorski on Beverly's social & architectural history. pic.twitter.com/7g1OdhMxPZ — Chicago Biennial (@chicagobiennial) April 12, 2017

The 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial is being led by Los Angeles architects Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee. Under the theme of “Make New History,” more than 100 architects and artists from countries around the world will contribute installations and events for the 4-month-long festival.

News via DePaul Art Museum. H/T Curbed.

