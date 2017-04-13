World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Chicago Architecture Biennial Reveals List of 6 Community Anchor Sites to Encourage City Exploration

Chicago Architecture Biennial Reveals List of 6 Community Anchor Sites to Encourage City Exploration

Chicago Architecture Biennial Reveals List of 6 Community Anchor Sites to Encourage City Exploration
Chicago Architecture Biennial Reveals List of 6 Community Anchor Sites to Encourage City Exploration, © Iwan Baan
The Chicago Architecture Biennial has announced partnerships with six Chicago museums and institutions that will serve as “community anchor” sites during the event’s run from September 16, 2017–January 7, 2018. This selection of sites will play host to events, exhibitions and other programming surrounding the festival, in hopes of encouraging Biennial attendees to explore other parts of the city and experience a few of Chicago’s historic museums.

“There is no better place than the City of Chicago to come together, share ideas, and focus on the future of architecture and design,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “The 2017 Chicago Architectural Biennial will build on the success of the inaugural2015 event and feature Community Anchor sites in neighborhoods across the city. We are proud to share Chicago’s world-class architecture with visitors from across the country and around the world this fall.”

The selected sites include:

  • The Beverly Arts Center
  • DePaul Art Museum
  • DuSable Museum of African American History
  • Hyde Park Art Center
  • The National Museum of Mexican Art
  • The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture

The six institutions have each received a $200,000 grant to support the development and curation of the special programs that will be on display through the Biennial’s run. Each site will feature unique programming, ranging from installations to historic tours and more. A few of the events have already been announced by the Biennial, with more to come:

The 2017 Chicago Architecture Biennial is being led by Los Angeles architects Sharon Johnston and Mark Lee. Under the theme of “Make New History,” more than 100 architects and artists from countries around the world will contribute installations and events for the 4-month-long festival.

News via DePaul Art Museum. H/T Curbed.

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Chicago Architecture Biennial Reveals List of 6 Community Anchor Sites to Encourage City Exploration" 13 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869176/chicago-architecture-biennial-reveals-list-of-6-community-anchor-sites-to-encourage-city-exploration/>
