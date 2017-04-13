AIA Names the Best Housing Projects of 2017

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has named the fourteen projects selected as recipients of the 2017 Housing Awards. Now in its 17th year, the AIA’s Housing Awards program was established to recognize "the best in housing design and promote the importance of good housing as a necessity of life." Projects are awarded in four categories: One/Two Family Custom Housing, One/Two Family Production Housing, Multifamily Housing and Special Housing.
The 2017 AIA Housing Award recipients include:
One/Two Family Custom Housing
Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects
The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects
Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects
Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig
One/Two Family Production Housing
Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration
Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica
Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
Multifamily Housing
Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects
Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects
VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Associate Architect: SLCEArchitects, LLP
Specialized Housing
Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.
The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates
Associate Architect: Tao + Lee Associates
The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa
The jury for the 2017 AIA Housing Awards included:
- Katherine Williams, AIA, (Chair) Fifth Generation Holdings
- Joe Digrado, AIA, Danielian Associates
- Blake Held, AIA, Blake H. Held Architect, PLLC
- Charles Mudede, The Stranger (Journalist)
- David Perkes, AIA, Mississippi State University GCCDS
Learn more about this year's award, here.
News via AIA.
