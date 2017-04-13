AIA Names the Best Housing Projects of 2017

Save this picture! Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © David Sundberg

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has named the fourteen projects selected as recipients of the 2017 Housing Awards. Now in its 17th year, the AIA’s Housing Awards program was established to recognize "the best in housing design and promote the importance of good housing as a necessity of life." Projects are awarded in four categories: One/Two Family Custom Housing, One/Two Family Production Housing, Multifamily Housing and Special Housing.

The 2017 AIA Housing Award recipients include:

One/Two Family Custom Housing

Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects

Save this picture! Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Andrew Pogue

+58

The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects

Save this picture! The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

+58

Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Save this picture! Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

+58

Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects

Save this picture! Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © David Sundberg

+58

Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig

Save this picture! Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott/Olson Kundig

+58

One/Two Family Production Housing

Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration

Save this picture! Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration. Image © Brian Foulkes

+58

Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica

Save this picture! Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica. Image © Sam Orberter

+58

Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Save this picture! Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

+58

Multifamily Housing

Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects

Save this picture! Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte Photography

+58

Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects

Save this picture! Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects. Image © Sam Orberter

+58

VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group

Associate Architect: SLCEArchitects, LLP

Save this picture! VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Nic Lehoux

+58

Specialized Housing

Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.

Save this picture! Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.. Image © Dana Damewood

+58

The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates

Associate Architect: Tao + Lee Associates

Save this picture! The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates. Image © Tom Paule Photography

+58

The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa

Save this picture! The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Tara Wucjik

+58

The jury for the 2017 AIA Housing Awards included:

Katherine Williams, AIA, (Chair) Fifth Generation Holdings

Joe Digrado, AIA, Danielian Associates

Blake Held, AIA, Blake H. Held Architect, PLLC

Charles Mudede, The Stranger (Journalist)

David Perkes, AIA, Mississippi State University GCCDS

Learn more about this year's award, here.

News via AIA.