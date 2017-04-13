World
  3. AIA Names the Best Housing Projects of 2017

AIA Names the Best Housing Projects of 2017, Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © David Sundberg
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has named the fourteen projects selected as recipients of the 2017 Housing Awards. Now in its 17th year, the AIA’s Housing Awards program was established to recognize "the best in housing design and promote the importance of good housing as a necessity of life." Projects are awarded in four categories: One/Two Family Custom Housing, One/Two Family Production Housing, Multifamily Housing and Special Housing. 

The 2017 AIA Housing Award recipients include: 

One/Two Family Custom Housing

Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects

Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Andrew Pogue
Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Andrew Pogue

Blue Lake Retreat; Marble Falls, Texas / Lake|Flato Architects. Image © Andrew Pogue

The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects

The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley
The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

The Graphic House; Fayetteville, Arkansas / Marlon Blackwell Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux
Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Los Altos Residence; Los Altos, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects

Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © David Sundberg
Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © David Sundberg

Pennsylvania Farmhouse; Lakewood, Pennsylvania / Cutler Anderson Architects. Image © David Sundberg

Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig

Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott/Olson Kundig
Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott/Olson Kundig

Sawmill; Tehachapi, California / Olson Kundig. Image © Kevin Scott/Olson Kundig

One/Two Family Production Housing

Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration

Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration. Image © Brian Foulkes
Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration. Image © Brian Foulkes

Cully Grove; Portland, Oregon / Green Gables Design and Restoration. Image © Brian Foulkes

Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica

Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica. Image © Sam Orberter
Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica. Image © Sam Orberter

Roxbury E+; Boston, Mass. / ISA - Interface Studio Architects and Urbanica. Image © Sam Orberter

Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson

Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux
Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Stellar Residences and Townhomes at Northstar; Truckee, California / Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Image © Nic Lehoux

Multifamily Housing

Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects

Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte Photography
Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte Photography

Hunters View Housing Blocks 5&6; San Francisco / Paulett Taggart Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte Photography

Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects

Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects. Image © Sam Orberter
Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects. Image © Sam Orberter

Powerhouse; Philadelphia / ISA - Interface Studio Architects. Image © Sam Orberter

VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group
Associate Architect: SLCEArchitects, LLP 

VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Nic Lehoux
VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Nic Lehoux

VIA 57 WEST; New York City / BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group. Image © Nic Lehoux

Specialized Housing

Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.

Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.. Image © Dana Damewood
Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.. Image © Dana Damewood

Heartland Family Works; Omaha, Nebraska / Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture, Inc.. Image © Dana Damewood

The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates
Associate Architect: Tao + Lee Associates

The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates. Image © Tom Paule Photography
The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates. Image © Tom Paule Photography

The Lofts at Washington University in St. Louis; St. Louis, Missouri / William Rawn Associates. Image © Tom Paule Photography

The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa

The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Tara Wucjik
The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Tara Wucjik

The Six; Los Angeles / Brooks + Scarpa. Image © Tara Wucjik

The jury for the 2017 AIA Housing Awards included:

  • Katherine Williams, AIA, (Chair) Fifth Generation Holdings
  • Joe Digrado, AIA, Danielian Associates
  • Blake Held, AIA, Blake H. Held Architect, PLLC
  • Charles Mudede, The Stranger (Journalist)
  • David Perkes, AIA, Mississippi State University GCCDS

Learn more about this year's award, here.

News via AIA.

AIA Names 10 Best US Houses of 2016

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected ten recipients for the 2016 Housing Awards. The AIA 's Housing Awards program, now in its 16th year, was established to recognize "the best in housing design and promote the importance of good housing as a necessity of life."

