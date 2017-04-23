World
  3. Sketches of Spain: Hidden Spanish Architecture Through Ola Kolehmainen's Lenses

Sketches of Spain: Hidden Spanish Architecture Through Ola Kolehmainen's Lenses

  • 16:00 - 23 April, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Matthew Valletta
Sketches of Spain: Hidden Spanish Architecture Through Ola Kolehmainen's Lenses, House of Spiritual Retreat. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
The exhibition 'Sketches of Spain' by photographer Ola Kolehmainen has been recently shown in Barcelona at the SENDA Gallery. The exhibition summarized the last ten years of Kolehmainen’s work. In 2015, the artist was awarded the RIBA Honorary Fellowship for his contribution in promoting the architecture of his generation. 

With his particular vision, Ola Kolehmainen seeks to show the constant abstractions that are partially hidden in modern architecture. His photography is dramatic and inspiring, we can find pieces of European avant-garde mixed with the crudeness of the materials and their uses. With minimal format, he shows us details we normally miss completely from well-known works such as the Barcelona Pavilion by Mies Van der Rohe (key architect in Kolehmainen's work), or the Niemeyer Center in Avilés, by Oscar Niemeyer

Less Less is is more more. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA Red Staircase 2. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA Ein Hauch II. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA Ein Hauch III. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA +12

Less Less is is more more. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
This retrospective shows a photographer with the soul of an architect who is able to find those wise, true, and magnificent games spoken of by Le Corbusier and twist them to give them a new meaning. His exhaustive study of light and architectural plans amazes and astonishes, his language is equally baffling and satisfying. Thanks to the SENDA Gallery we have the opportunity to enjoy a completely different point of view of details that we've surely forgotten. Enjoy! 

Red Staircase 2. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
La Caixa I. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Ein Hauch II. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Ein Hauch III. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Walden7 (ping-pong). Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Archetype I. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Archetype II. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Archetype III. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Archetype V. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
Archetype VII. Image © Ola Kolehmainen. Cortesía de Galería SENDA
See more:

News Architecture News
