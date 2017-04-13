World
  ArchDaily
  News
  Easter Eggs for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

Easter Eggs for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

Easter Eggs for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)
Easter Eggs for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)

Year after year we are never disappointed by the witty, creative, and inspiring designs of ArchDaily readers from across the globe. From over 700 submissions, here are the most egg-celent!

Gif submitted by Karol Kremski

Felipe Colin Jr.
Felipe Colin Jr.
Adenirson Sandres Olivier
Adenirson Sandres Olivier
Mina Mokhtarian
Mina Mokhtarian
Javier Mariño
Javier Mariño
Pedro Pablo Hernández
Pedro Pablo Hernández
Diego Castañeda Garzón
Diego Castañeda Garzón
Juan Luis Lopez
Juan Luis Lopez

Gif submitted by Anagnostopoulou Sofia

Rafaela Dalmolin
Rafaela Dalmolin
Hrnn Lugo
Hrnn Lugo
Rubén Vázquez
Rubén Vázquez
Andrei Português Rosa - MOTE 85 arquitetos
Andrei Português Rosa - MOTE 85 arquitetos

Gif submitted by K&K ARCHITECTS

Leonardo Araujo Chagas R. da Silva
Leonardo Araujo Chagas R. da Silva
Patricia Venegas Serra
Patricia Venegas Serra
Cícero Kroeff
Cícero Kroeff
Jeet Bakhai
Jeet Bakhai
Gerard McCurry
Gerard McCurry
Ahmed Nabil Hegazy
Ahmed Nabil Hegazy
Anto Fredric
Anto Fredric

Gif submitted by hamidreza majnooni

chinitsme
chinitsme
Kiron Mahmud
Kiron Mahmud
Abbas Riazi
Abbas Riazi
Abbas Riazi
Abbas Riazi
jafar aljabi
jafar aljabi

Gif submitted by Adenirson Sandres Olivier

Silvia Azizaj
Silvia Azizaj
Farhan Riaz
Farhan Riaz
Luis Garcia
Luis Garcia
Silvia Prestos dos Santos
Silvia Prestos dos Santos
Jessica Ibañez
Jessica Ibañez
Daniela Rentería Franco
Daniela Rentería Franco

Gif submitted by WU CHIN HUEI

Fanni Aliz Florian
Fanni Aliz Florian
Berke Ozkay Ozkok
Berke Ozkay Ozkok
Patricia Puello
Patricia Puello
Leonardo Araujo Chagas R. da Silva
Leonardo Araujo Chagas R. da Silva
Merylene Chitharai
Merylene Chitharai

Gif submitted by Salmo AlBatal

Ajay S.M.
Ajay S.M.
anonymous
anonymous
Archi-graph
Archi-graph
Catherine Sark
Catherine Sark
Ashita Parekh
Ashita Parekh

Gif submitted by Beatriz Gobate Marques

Illia Attarpour & Anita Sepehry
Illia Attarpour & Anita Sepehry
Sameer Z
Sameer Z
Lavanya Bhatnagar
Lavanya Bhatnagar
Catherine Sark
Catherine Sark
Fransiska Tirtoadisurja
Fransiska Tirtoadisurja

Gif submitted by Tomoki Takei

Valeria Frolova
Valeria Frolova
Simone Vioglio
Simone Vioglio
Valeria Frolova
Valeria Frolova
Igor Vukičević
Igor Vukičević
Lance Monfort
Lance Monfort

Gif submitted by Daniel Nardini

Valeria Frolova
Valeria Frolova
Ali Eslami
Ali Eslami

Gif submitted by Thiago Buccieri Santana

Hyunje Joo
Hyunje Joo
Tania Udaondo Bernau
Tania Udaondo Bernau
Khairov
Khairov
eleasha iyawa
eleasha iyawa

Gif submitted by Vanessa Rocha

Marek Jakubowski
Marek Jakubowski
Ashita Parekh
Ashita Parekh
Lucrezia Biasutti
Lucrezia Biasutti
suhani
suhani
Wendy O
Wendy O

Gif submitted by soniya stephen

Chara Mantopoulou
Chara Mantopoulou
Gauvain Dauchy
Gauvain Dauchy
Sam Nguyen
Sam Nguyen
Ricardo Sarabia Hernández
Ricardo Sarabia Hernández
Maryna Klymchuk
Maryna Klymchuk
Andrei Gheorghe
Andrei Gheorghe
Giovanni Campari
Giovanni Campari
Gabriel Acosta Berbeo
Gabriel Acosta Berbeo
Isis Detomi Teixeira
Isis Detomi Teixeira
Wellida Coelho
Wellida Coelho
João Vitor Sarturi
João Vitor Sarturi

Gif submitted by Juan Pablo Del Re - Julieta Zingarelli

Gif submitted by  Yulia Bogdan

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Easter Eggs for Architects (And Architecture Lovers)" 13 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
