Inspired UM” Office / Prusta

+30

Architects Prusta

Location Šaltinių g. 12, Vilnius 03225, Lithuania

Architect in Charge Ieva Prunskaitė, Rokas Puzinas

Area 430.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Leonas Garbaciauskas

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. In the new office of "Inspired UM” agency works approximately fifty human brains that develop and strategy innovative market communication solutions. The main concept was to create a space in which everything, beginning with the principles of work and ending with the drawings on the walls of respective personalities, inspired to create, surprise, generate ideas, and even relax. The portraits of Jonas Mekas and George Maciunas were also chosen not by chance: they are - impressive Lithuanian personalities, who had inspired new artistic movements in the global context years ago, and this is the same purpose of this office team today.

Galvanized metal filigree partitions have been chosen as the graphical details and also as the constructional elements for this interior, even more they have become ideological and aesthetic starting point for further decisions.

We tried just to enrich the current spirit of the old house with the modern elements: the multicolored old bricks were combined with the laconic metal and warm wood inlays. Even engineering systems has got a decorative role here – they are very harmoniously "chatting" with galvanized metal partitions. Wooden ceilings on the first floor provides comfort and warmth, and the specific gaps between the ceiling boards were designed to absorb sound.

Another accent - rich in patterns oriental carpets in the recreation area and walkways. More wooden details, which confer softness and a feeling of comfort are in the cuisine space. Here we designed a natural cork table, and solid wood sills, bar and kitchen furniture.

A non-binding mood is used to infect also the customers - as the the philosophy of this office says: any serious solution must keep at least a fraction of playfulness.