Speculative Project Seeks to Take Advantage of NYC Air Rights for Affordable Housing

Beomki Lee and Chang Kyu Lee of Atelier L have unveiled their speculative project, Instant City: Living Air-Right, which proposes that affordable housing and public programs be built in the air rights of existing buildings in New York City.

As a response to the lack of home ownership in the city, the project aims to provide living space, as well as to foster community in an overlooked space.

Because air rights space in New York varies in different geographic areas, the project can be customizable to whichever space it is applied to.

Instant City also offers a new tyoe of community platform called ‘Living Surface.’ By differentiating sizes and materials of the platform, the surfaces serve a lot of community-based functions to encourage the interaction between residents and to let people share their culture together explained the architects.

Instant City: Living Air-Right was awarded an Honorable Mention in the 2017 New York Affordable Housing Challenge Competition.

Learn more about the project here.

News via: Beomki Lee and Chang Kyu Lee.