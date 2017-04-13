World
i

i

i

h

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Steffen Welsch Architects
  6. 2015
  House in House / Steffen Welsch Architects

House in House / Steffen Welsch Architects

  • 17:00 - 13 April, 2017
House in House / Steffen Welsch Architects
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

From the architect. Our designs go beyond the image: we explore ideas of ‘quiet architecture’, informed by Austrian architect Hermann Czech’s interpretation of ‘Architecture as background’. Our buildings may go unnoticed at first sight, but reveal themselves gradually and become appreciated over time.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Plan
Plan
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Our House in House follows a paradigm that individual - as structure and as inhabitant - is part of and reflects something bigger. This idea is manifest in this house through its integration into the street, to the plan layout, building form and the architectural detail. The built outcome of the design process may appear coincidental, even banal, but it is the result of a sequence of carefully considered design decisions.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

We developed the idea of ‘the house in the house’ through the spatial planning of the site, creating an array of spaces arranged along a central spine.

House in House / Steffen Welsch Architects, © Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
"House in House / Steffen Welsch Architects" 13 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
0 Comments

