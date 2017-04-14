World
i

i

i

h

Watermill House / Office of Architecture

  • 11:00 - 14 April, 2017
Watermill House / Office of Architecture
Watermill House / Office of Architecture, © Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

© Rafael Gamo

  • Architects

    Office of Architecture

  • Location

    Long Island, New York, USA

  • Architects in Charge

    Aniket Shahane, Principal; Ivan Kostic, Valentin Bansac, Tristan Walker, Stephen Maher, Edward Simpson, Joshua Eager

  • Area

    6000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo

  • Others Participants

    General Contractor: Aran Construction; Structural Engineer: Blue Sky Design; MEP: Altieri Sebor Wieber; Pool: Pristine Pools

  • Landscape

    Summerhill Landscapes, Inc.; Interior Designer: ; Friedman Moore; Design Collaborator: Asheshh Saheba
    More Specs
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

From the architect. When our clients approached us to discuss the feasibility of designing a fully appointed 6000 square foot summer house in the oceanside town of Southampton, New York, our immediate concern was that the lot – located in a FEMA floodplain, on a property that is approximately 50% unbuildable wetlands – wouldn’t deliver the square footage or the living spaces required to create a ‘Hamptons Home’. 

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Rather than fight the constraints imposed by the land, we saw this as an opportunity to capture a variety of spaces that could exist under, over, and between the building and the landscape.The design of this project is literally ‘high-end’. Three zinc-clad volumes – the Public wing, the Guest wing, and the Family wing – elevate all the heated areas and critical infrastructure above the floodplain. These volumes organize the primary indoor areas such as living rooms, bedrooms, baths and mechanical rooms, while interstitial spaces between the house and ground foster a series of outdoor rooms including a carport, a courtyard, a pool pavilion, a terrarium, and roof terraces.

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "Watermill House / Office of Architecture" 14 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869102/watermill-house-office-of-architecture/>
