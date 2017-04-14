Creche Casa de Magalhães / Carvalho Araújo

+16

Architects Carvalho Araújo

Location Pereira de Araújo, nº128, R. Domingos Tarroso, 4990-444 Pte. de Lima, Portugal

Area 625.0 m2

Project Year 2010

Photographs NUDO

Team José Manuel Carvalho Araújo, Joel Moniz, Sandra Ferreira, Ana Vilar, Francisco Vacas, José João Santos, Leandro Silva, Liliana Cardoso

Client C. M. de Ponte de Lima More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The ‘Casa de Magalhães Nursery School’ is located near the ‘Casa de Magalhães Home for the Elderly’, sharing some functionalities like public access, parking and a few services. The nursery school building arises from a volume displacement that is subtracted from the home for the elderly base building, allowing the creation of a courtyard and, at the same time, the new building for the children.

Although both buildings take different languages, they share the same DNA, the same “skin”, which results in some common principles like privacy, security, intimacy and comfort.

The initial volumetry of the set brings us to the cyclic process of life itself, as a metaphor of the aging process; from small to big, from simple to complex.