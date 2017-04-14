World
Creche Casa de Magalhães / Carvalho Araújo

  • 03:00 - 14 April, 2017
Creche Casa de Magalhães / Carvalho Araújo
Creche Casa de Magalhães / Carvalho Araújo, © NUDO
© NUDO

© NUDO

  • Architects

    Carvalho Araújo

  • Location

    Pereira de Araújo, nº128, R. Domingos Tarroso, 4990-444 Pte. de Lima, Portugal

  • Area

    625.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2010

  • Photographs

    NUDO

  • Team

    José Manuel Carvalho Araújo, Joel Moniz, Sandra Ferreira, Ana Vilar, Francisco Vacas, José João Santos, Leandro Silva, Liliana Cardoso

  • Client

    C. M. de Ponte de Lima
    More Specs
© NUDO
© NUDO

From the architect. The ‘Casa de Magalhães Nursery School’ is located near the ‘Casa de Magalhães Home for the Elderly’, sharing some functionalities like public access, parking and a few services. The nursery school building arises from a volume displacement that is subtracted from the home for the elderly base building, allowing the creation of a courtyard and, at the same time, the new building for the children. 

© NUDO
© NUDO

Although both buildings take different languages, they share the same DNA, the same “skin”, which results in some common principles like privacy, security, intimacy and comfort. 

© NUDO
© NUDO
Planta
Planta
© NUDO
© NUDO

The initial volumetry of the set brings us to the cyclic process of life itself, as a metaphor of the aging process; from small to big, from simple to complex.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Higher Education Portugal
Cite: "Creche Casa de Magalhães / Carvalho Araújo" 14 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
