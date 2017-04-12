World
  ArchDaily
  News
This Interactive Map Shows How London Has Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Save this picture!
This Interactive Map Shows How London Has Changed Over the Past 100 Years, Houses of Parliament – Then and Now. Image Courtesy of Expedia
Houses of Parliament – Then and Now. Image Courtesy of Expedia

Go on a virtual stroll through century-old London, with this new interactive map produced by Expedia. Named “Historic London,” the app takes you through 14 notable sites throughout the British capital, from Buckingham Palace to a view of St. Paul’s Cathedral from Fleet Street. Archival images of the sites from the late 1800s and early 1900s are overlayed onto the streetview of today, so you can easily compare what has and hasn’t changed over the last 100 years.

Check out the interactive map for yourself below:


Historic London by Expedia.co.uk

