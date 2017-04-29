World
  Perro Libre Tap Room / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Perro Libre Tap Room / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 29 April, 2017
Perro Libre Tap Room / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Perro Libre Tap Room / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura, © Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

© Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce © Cristiano Bauce +15

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

From the architect. Perro Libre produce craft beers and have called us to create an innovative design with a system of 10 taps integrated with ipads and card reader. The customer arrives, checks in and credits a value, thereby releasing the chopp taps.

The concept we created was to make a cool space, creative and different.

The challenge was to design a place for the chopp barrels. We had the idea of ​​showing, inside a super stainless steel freezer, with glass doors and internal lighting.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

All furniture, except the internal banquettes, was designed by us.

We mix stainless steel with plywood, and black metallic structures.

To create a warmth with the right foot, we created a system of metal beams to support the industrial luminaires and focal black spots.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

The walls are covered with 20x20 white tile from Eliane, so we can integrate the kitchen part with the taps.

In the kitchen area, we use those ancient menus, of plastic letters.

The staff of the Perro asked us for a place to sell products (shirts, glasses). So we created a pine frame with glass for the T-shirts and shelves at the bottom of the counter for the other items.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce

In the outdoor area, with deck, we created a furniture, also of pine, in a style of stacked cubes, and we draw loose benches. To give safety, we put a black metal structure leaked on the side to climb creepers.

On the front, Texas grass was used.

© Cristiano Bauce
© Cristiano Bauce
Cite: "Perro Libre Tap Room / Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura" 29 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869072/perro-libre-tap-room-tellini-vontobel-arquitetura/>
