  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Six of the Best Spatial Installations at Salone del Mobile 2017

Six of the Best Spatial Installations at Salone del Mobile 2017

Six of the Best Spatial Installations at Salone del Mobile 2017
Six of the Best Spatial Installations at Salone del Mobile 2017, nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

With the 2017 Salone del Mobile now behind us, photographer Laurian Ghinitoiu has shared a collection of photographs from Milan Design Week. From housing prototypes to immersive "digital installations", the annual design show—which is often touted to be the fourth largest of any kind in the world—this year brought together a wide range of practitioners and design companies. In Milan, unusual collaborations are the order of the day.

SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Unlike our top five installations at 2016's incarnation, the installations of 2017 have not been ranked.

COS × Studio SwineNew Spring at Cinema Arti

COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS × Studio Swine. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Inspired by the famous cherry blossom festival in Japan, the installation is designed to create a special moment that brings people together. A fleeting shared experience that evokes a sense of the changing seasons.

Diller Scofidio + Renfro: A Matter of Perception: Linking Minds at Palazzo Litta

DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
DS+R. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Very often good ideas are generated by closed encounters and long lasting collaborations. The goal [was] to create an exhibition that lends into the creative process between two or more persons. Ideas that grow from scratch through a mix of friendship, mutual trust and experience.

nendo: Invisible Outlines at Jil Sander Showroom

nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
nendo. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The project is about creating more edges from a single sheet. [...] With one sheet there are four sides, but by cutting them and spreading them open, the edges create this kind of landscape.

SPEECH: City DNA at Cortile del 700 (University of Milan)

cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
cityDNA. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

The installation consists of mirrors and media screens: they divide the courtyard space into four sectors, each of which develops its own local transformation of material into the immaterial. Its main theme is the visualization of a modern metropolis: the media screens broadcast video collages out of maps and photographs of four cities – Shanghai, New York, Moscow and Milan.

SO-IL: MINI LIVING – Breathe

SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
SO-IL. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

[It] calls into question conventional living concepts and introduces a creative problem-solving approach for future challenges in urban areas [and] shows what happens when we view houses not only as a space in which to live, but as an active part of our environment.

AA Museum Lab + Lärs Muller Publishers: Nomadic Bookstore in Piazza San Marco

Nomadic Bookstore. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Nomadic Bookstore. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Nomadic Bookstore
Nomadic Bookstore
Nomadic Bookstore
Nomadic Bookstore
Nomadic Bookstore
Nomadic Bookstore
Nomadic Bookstore. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
Nomadic Bookstore. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Conceived as an itinerant urban structure, the hovering LED-lit roof of the pavilion projects into the city ever changing provocative titles of Lars Müller’s books and shelters the publications within a soft interior-scape.

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Six of the Best Spatial Installations at Salone del Mobile 2017" 14 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869064/six-of-the-best-spatial-installations-at-salone-del-mobile-2017/>
