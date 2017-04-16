World
  7510 Zimple / OJT

7510 Zimple / OJT

  • 09:00 - 16 April, 2017
7510 Zimple / OJT
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

© William Crocker

  • Architects

    OJT

  • Location

    New Orleans, LA, United States

  • Design Team

    Robert Baddour, Rebecca X. Fitzgerald, Lauren Hickman, Kristian Mizes and Jonathan Tate.

  • Area

    0.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    William Crocker
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

From the architect. The project occupies a previously vacant parcel adjacent the clients existing home. The new home is a linked primary residence for their aging parents with a secondary rental unit. The expressed intent was to create a balance between a shared living experience between the families and a sense of autonomy. The primary unit occupies the entire ground floor, which is organized around a deeply recessed entry porch and an internal, private courtyard. Social program components — kitchen, living, dining — were position to respond to similar spaces of the existing home to create shared-use relationships. Whereas private spaces were located towards the extremities. The secondary unit occupies the street-side second floor, which is accessed from the shared entry porch, and intentionally mirrors the second-floor form of the existing home. 

© William Crocker
© William Crocker

Since the home is considered an extension of the original residence there are no obvious, visual clues for entry, aside from an open carport, and is meant to be formally anonymous. The expressiveness comes from the manipulation of the traditional gabled roof form, which is shifted down the length of the home. Spaces are defined by the slanted and stepped ridge line, creating complex volumetric conditions, both expansive and confining, in reaction to specific program areas — high ceilings in living areas, compressed spaces in bedrooms. The massing and positioning of the home itself is meant to re-form exterior space, which produced containment for the rear, secluded yard and raised porch areas that expand interior uses. 

© William Crocker
© William Crocker
Sections
Sections
© William Crocker
© William Crocker

Critically, the project reflects an ongoing effort to embrace and contextualize historic and conventional domestic types and spatial relationships through the idiosyncratic interpretation of form. 

© William Crocker
© William Crocker
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses United States
Cite: "7510 Zimple / OJT" 16 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869059/7510-zimple-ojt/>
