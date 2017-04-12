Download High Resolution World City Maps for CAD

Mapacad is a website that offers downloads of .dwgs of dozens of cities. With 200 metropolises in their database, the founders have shared a set of their most-downloaded cities.

The files contain closed polyline layers for buildings, streets, highways, city limits, and geographical data--all ready for use in CAD programs like Autocad, Rhino, BricsCad and SketchUp.

To activate the free downloads, sign up at Mapacad.com and enter "Mapacad" as the coupon code when payment is requested. If you'd like to download additional maps, you can use the coupon code "PlataformaArquitectura" for a 25% discount. Clicking on the maps below will direct you to Mapacad so that you can begin your downloads.