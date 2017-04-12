World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Download High Resolution World City Maps for CAD

Download High Resolution World City Maps for CAD

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Download High Resolution World City Maps for CAD

Mapacad is a website that offers downloads of .dwgs of dozens of cities. With 200 metropolises in their database, the founders have shared a set of their most-downloaded cities.  

The files contain closed polyline layers for buildings, streets, highways, city limits, and geographical data--all ready for use in CAD programs like Autocad, Rhino, BricsCad and SketchUp. 

To activate the free downloads, sign up at Mapacad.com and enter "Mapacad" as the coupon code when payment is requested. If you'd like to download additional maps, you can use the coupon code "PlataformaArquitectura" for a 25% discount. Clicking on the maps below will direct you to Mapacad so that you can begin your downloads.

Save this picture!
Download High Resolution World City Maps for CAD, Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mapacad
Cortesía de Mapacad

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Download High Resolution World City Maps for CAD" [Descarga estas ciudades del mundo en alta resolución para CAD] 12 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintal, Becky) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869052/download-high-resolution-world-city-maps-for-cad/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »