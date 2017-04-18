World
  3. Look Inside a Collection of Seoul-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh

Look Inside a Collection of Seoul-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh

Look Inside a Collection of Seoul-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh
UnSangDong Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
UnSangDong Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin, in cooperation with Felix Nybergh, has recently completed the fourth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in Seoul. Following Goodwin's unique insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices (based in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki), his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, and his lens on a collection of Beijing-based studios, he and Nybergh have now turned their attention to the rich architectural scene of the South Korean capital.

Moonbalsso. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh Hyunjoon Yoo Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh IROJE architects & planners. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh designcamp moonpark dmp. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh +30

designcamp moonpark dmp

  • In this space since: 2007
  • Number of employees: 143
  • Former use: rental office

designcamp moonpark dmp. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
designcamp moonpark dmp. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
designcamp moonpark dmp. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
designcamp moonpark dmp. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

Moonbalsso

  • In this space since: 2011
  • Number of employees: 5
  • Former use: commercial facility

Moonbalsso. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Moonbalsso. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Moonbalsso. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Moonbalsso. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

UnSangDong Architects

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 15
  • Former use: private residence

UnSangDong Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
UnSangDong Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

KYWC Architects

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 8
  • Former use: designed for practice

KYWC Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
KYWC Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
KYWC Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
KYWC Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

NAMELESS Architecture

  • In this space since: 2011
  • Number of employees: 7
  • Former use: rental office

NAMELESS architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
NAMELESS architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
NAMELESS architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
NAMELESS architecture. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

WGNB

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 12
  • Former use: private residence

WNGB. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
WNGB. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
WNGB. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
WNGB. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

YO2 Architects

  • In this space since: 2014
  • Number of employees: 10-15
  • Former use: designed for practice

YO2 Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
YO2 Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
YO2 Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
YO2 Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

studio_GAON

  • In this space since: 2009
  • Number of employees: 8
  • Former use: trading company

studio_GAON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
studio_GAON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
studio_GAON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
studio_GAON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

Ken Sungjin Min, AIA / SKM Architects

  • In this space since: 2008
  • Number of employees: 27
  • Former use: designed for practice

Ken Sungjin Min AIA-SKM Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Ken Sungjin Min AIA-SKM Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Ken Sungjin Min AIA-SKM Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Ken Sungjin Min AIA-SKM Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

iArc Architects

  • In this space since: 2006
  • Number of employees: 28
  • Former use: office rental

iArc Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
iArc Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
iArc Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
iArc Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

BCHO Associates

  • In this space since: 2007
  • Number of employees: 30
  • Former use: the office was designed by BCHO Architects Associates and built as a third floor on top of an already existing two story office building

BCHO Architects Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
BCHO Architects Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
BCHO Architects Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
BCHO Architects Associates. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

SOSU Architects

  • In this space since: 2016
  • Number of employees: 5
  • Former use: electronic appliance factory & office

SOSU Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
SOSU Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
SOSU Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
SOSU Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

IROJE architects & planners

  • In this space since: 2002
  • Number of employees: 29
  • Former use: designed for practice

IROJE architects & planners. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
IROJE architects & planners. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
IROJE architects & planners. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
IROJE architects & planners. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

Hyunjoon Yoo Architects

  • In this space since: 2015
  • Number of employees: 8
  • Former use: computer graphics / special effects film studio

Hyunjoon Yoo Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Hyunjoon Yoo Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Hyunjoon Yoo Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
Hyunjoon Yoo Architects. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh

OFFICE ARCHITEKTON

  • In this space since: 2012
  • Number of employees: 6
  • Former use: industrial wire store

OFFICE ARCHITEKTON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
OFFICE ARCHITEKTON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
OFFICE ARCHITEKTON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
OFFICE ARCHITEKTON. Image © Marc Goodwin / Felix Nybergh
