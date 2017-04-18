Look Inside a Collection of Seoul-Based Architecture Offices, Photographed by Marc Goodwin and Felix Nybergh

Architectural photographer Marc Goodwin, in cooperation with Felix Nybergh, has recently completed the fourth collection of his "ultra-marathon of photoshoots" – this time in Seoul. Following Goodwin's unique insight into the spaces occupied by Nordic architectural offices (based in Oslo, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Helsinki), his look at studios both large and small lived in by London-based practices, and his lens on a collection of Beijing-based studios, he and Nybergh have now turned their attention to the rich architectural scene of the South Korean capital.
designcamp moonpark dmp
- In this space since: 2007
- Number of employees: 143
- Former use: rental office
Moonbalsso
- In this space since: 2011
- Number of employees: 5
- Former use: commercial facility
UnSangDong Architects
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 15
- Former use: private residence
KYWC Architects
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 8
- Former use: designed for practice
NAMELESS Architecture
- In this space since: 2011
- Number of employees: 7
- Former use: rental office
WGNB
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 12
- Former use: private residence
YO2 Architects
- In this space since: 2014
- Number of employees: 10-15
- Former use: designed for practice
studio_GAON
- In this space since: 2009
- Number of employees: 8
- Former use: trading company
Ken Sungjin Min, AIA / SKM Architects
- In this space since: 2008
- Number of employees: 27
- Former use: designed for practice
iArc Architects
- In this space since: 2006
- Number of employees: 28
- Former use: office rental
BCHO Associates
- In this space since: 2007
- Number of employees: 30
- Former use: the office was designed by BCHO Architects Associates and built as a third floor on top of an already existing two story office building
SOSU Architects
- In this space since: 2016
- Number of employees: 5
- Former use: electronic appliance factory & office
IROJE architects & planners
- In this space since: 2002
- Number of employees: 29
- Former use: designed for practice
Hyunjoon Yoo Architects
- In this space since: 2015
- Number of employees: 8
- Former use: computer graphics / special effects film studio
OFFICE ARCHITEKTON
- In this space since: 2012
- Number of employees: 6
- Former use: industrial wire store