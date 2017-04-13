World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. United States
  5. ODA New York
  6. 2016
  7. 2222 Jackson / ODA New York

2222 Jackson / ODA New York

  • 13:00 - 13 April, 2017
2222 Jackson / ODA New York
2222 Jackson / ODA New York, © Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

© Miguel de Guzmán © Bojune Kwon © Pavel Bendov

  • Architects

    ODA New York

  • Location

    2222 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, United States

  • Architects in Charge

    Eran Chen, Christian Bailey, Ryoko Okada, Elizabeth Snow, Kris Levine, Karen Evans, Carolina Moscoso, Keith Burns

  • Area

    168000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Miguel de Guzmán, Bojune Kwon, Pavel Bendov

  • Owner

    Gershon Equities

  • Structural Engineer

    GACE Consulting Engineers

  • MEP Engineer

    MG Engineering

  • Exterior Wall Consultant

    Gilsan Murray Steficek
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

From the architect. Just steps from MoMA PS1 in white hot Long Island City Queens, ODA New York is upending the real estate market with an 11-story, 175-unit rental project to rival the best of luxury condo living. 

© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Distinguished by its sculptural, almost pixelated, poured concrete exterior, 2222 Jackson is both an easy material compliment to neighboring PS1, and an exemplar of its designer’s larger mission: Adept at working within—rather than against—zoning constraints, ODA has once again focused on innovating architectural morphology in the interest of improving not only its residents’ everyday experience, but their general quality of life. 

Sections
Sections

Inventive use of individual modules forms the foundation for 2222 Jackson, yielding its distinctive silhouette. Jackson was conceived, first and foremost, as a simple, modular grid comprising a sequence of bays, each twelve feet wide. Studio apartments are 32 feet in length and occupy the width of one bay, while the one, two, and three bedroom units are each 25 feet long and capture two, three, and four bays respectively.

© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Typifying ODA’s modus operandi, wherein form never precedes function, this strategic modular approach has implications well beyond simple aesthetics. Given the greater length relative to other units, each studio apartment projects seven feet past Jackson’s façade line, producing two significant benefits: mid-facade “corner” windows and a terrace for the apartment above. 

© Bojune Kwon
© Bojune Kwon

The ultimate result is a substantial increase in available outdoor space (30% more than the original footprint would have allowed) distributed over a powerful composition of 50 terraces scattered along the exterior—a three-dimensional cascade of life and activity. 

© Pavel Bendov
© Pavel Bendov

By playing with the massing in this way, ODA rejects what would otherwise be a generic rental box, instead producing a new template for working within common zoning constraints: an axonometric structure with a uniquely articulated façade accommodating substantial outdoor areas (highly coveted though often conventionally impractical amenities in many urban environments). The firm’s straightforward, modular design also allows for vastly increased flexibility and adaptability in layout, while simultaneously facilitating a simplified, streamlined, and highly efficient construction process. 

© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Inside 2222 Jackson, the exterior material palette is mirrored in large swaths of exposed concrete suffusing the triple-height lobby. And throughout the building, ODA’s installed a multitude of high-end appointments and amenities: An amenity club—complete with airy, sky-lit indoor pool and adjacent landscaped terrace; residents’ lounge; and state-of-the-art fitness center—graces a third floor mezzanine. And an expansive rooftop deck provides sweeping views of Manhattan. 

© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán

Units themselves are congruently well appointed: Each unit features expansive windows, white oak flooring, custom stone countertops, and high-end appliances. Residents also have enviable access to onsite valet parking, as well as washers/dryers on every floor. 

© Pavel Bendov
© Pavel Bendov

“We are always looking for opportunities to redefine some very fundamental aspects of what we’ve come to accept in urban living, and 2222 Jackson was our first project with which we began to explore the concept of a ‘vertical village.’  By designing a playful façade with projected bays, we were able not only to bring a flood of natural light to mid-façade “corner” units, but also to provide outdoor spaces, both very precious commodities not commonly available in the urban rental market.”                             - Eran Chen, Founder and Executive Director of ODA New York

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments United States
Cite: "2222 Jackson / ODA New York" 13 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/869007/2222-jackson-oda-new-york/>
