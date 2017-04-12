Call for Entries: City Now City Future - An Idea for a Future London

Save this picture! City Now City Future Open Call: An idea for a future London

The call for 'An Idea for a Future London’ is open to all kinds of practitioners (including, but not limited to, artists, designers, architects, planners, creative technologists, filmmakers, writers or social entrepreneurs) and projects.

We want to understand how people are operating, or speculating on how, to create positive change in the city and to support a project which will communicate new ways of working to our visitors and communities.

The Open Call will award the winner a budget and support to deliver a project which will inhabit the Museum of London’s City Gallery between February and April 2018. Alongside the realisation of the winning proposal, we will make public a selected longlist of creative ideas for urban change – a valuable mapping of a shared field of possibility.

The brief

The brief is to research and deliver a new project for the City Now City Future season in spring 2018 which engages with a community or range of communities in London and which will propose and test out methodologies for urban change.

We want ideas to be pragmatic and practice-led as well as propositional and speculative, to act as a ‘toolkit’ for change.

The commission will include a research period between September 2017 - February 2018 with the opportunity to collaborate with local communities outside the museum, and then to present a public aspect of the project in the City Gallery at the Museum of London between February - April 2018. The occupation of this space may be through the form of an exhibition, active space, club, screening room, events programme - or something else entirely.

The judging panel will include:

Lauren Parker, Lead Curator, City Now City Future, Museum of London

Clare Cumberlidge, Director, Thirteen Ways

Beatrice Pembroke, Director, Creative Economy, British Council

Heather Phillipson, artist and poet

Finn Williams, Greater London Authority

Submitting your proposal

Applicants are invited to submit their proposal via email at opencall@museumoflondon.org.uk. Please use this email address to obtain further information or submit any queries.

For full information about the Open Call and how to apply please download the artist brief.

Application deadline: 5pm, Friday 12 May 2017

'An Idea for a Future London' Open Call is co-commissioned by Museum of London and Thirteen Ways for City Now City Future.

Download the information related to this competition here.