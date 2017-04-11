SkyCity is pleased to invite architects, designers, artists, engineers, scientists, conservationists, ambient warriors, tribesmen, digital nomads, craftsmen or basically anyone with great ideas from around the globe to take part in SkyCity Challenge 17. Our climate is changing, squalor, nationalism, and inequality are rising, people are constantly moving into cities and the demand for a better and more sustainable living in urban areas continues to grow. The current ways are very limited and outdated and with the modern technology available we are able to create far better and more sophisticated spaces that could affect the very way of our living in the future …

SkyCity envisions a world that purposefully uses its technology and communications for the best support of the environment and people, which allows all life to be in thriving harmony together. With the attention SkyCity had in the past, as a symbol of big scale solutions for the future we ask the following questions: “How can we leave our planet more beautiful for the next generations? How can we create a space where all nationalities can communicate as if it were a true collective? Perhaps we can create a progression of the United Nations – UN 2.0? How can SkyCity create a new way for housing and community building that has a positive impact globally? The Challenge is an experiment on how a vertical community in larger numbers of members could coexist in the future.

Established in 2015, BROAD Town is one of the world’s most modern communities. We recognize the need to redefine skyscraper design implementing new technologies, materials, programs, aesthetics and spatial organizations. Along with studies on globalization, adaptability, the digital revolution, environmental impact, and cooperative relations between communities, we see an opportunity to inspire humanity on moving forward on a progressive path. It is a hub that examines the relationship between co-living and community set within the natural world, the skyscrapers and the city.

We hope SkyCity will be one of many expressions of it’s kind around the globe, with each location representing unique culture and meeting its needs, while weaving threads of strengths and inspirations from outside communities, to further produce an elaborate web of sustainable cooperatives around the world. We invite you to co-create SkyCity with us, your submission will help SkyCity define itself!

AWARDS:

1st Place $6,000

2nd Place $3,000

3rd Place $2,000

4 – 17th Place $1,000

* We will be dividing $25,000 USD altogether for the best ideas. The 17 winners will be then invited to co-live with us during the SkyCity Orientation Week in Changsha set in late February of 2018. We will also grant each team with additional $1,000 USD as traveling allowance and fully cover their stay during SkyCity Orientation Week in China.

*The winners will be announced on 1st of December 2017 on our media platforms as well as published in several international magazines and their online platforms, your project boards will be also exhibited in SkyCity & several international exhibitions.

Background

J57 the lab of SkyCity is a 200m tall skyscraper with 57 floors. The finished prefabricated modular tower in 2015 soon achieved global focus for the speed of its construction (19 days) & its overall sustainability. Watch J57 being built in 19 days:

Objective

SkyCity is currently unoccupied and contains 17 hollow internal courtyards interconnected by a long spiral bike ramp that ends on the top of the 57th floor of the skyscraper. The goal is to create 17 public spaces that will interact with the future inhabitants of the tower. Afterwards, we plan to convert the rest of the tower into an alternative co-housing / co-living complex we call SkyCity. There are spatial restrictions in regards to site, program or size. Each courtyard is 20m long, 16m wide and 11m high with adjacent balconies throughout three floors. Lit by efficient & low energy consumption LED lights. We have selected 6 different categories or themes the applicants must select for their design of their courtyards. The 17 spaces are all the same and their succession is irrelevant. The objective is to provide maximum freedom to the participants to engage the project without constraints in the most creative way. What is a courtyard in the middle of a vertical skyscraper in the 21st century?

Eligibility

Everyone is invited to participate, from any part of the world. At least one member of the group must be fluent in one of world’s 3 most used languages: English, Spanish or Chinese. However, all of the entries must be submitted in English. Each team can consist of 5 members at most, but you may also submit an entry alone. Members with different fields of expertise per each team are highly encouraged. We think globally.

Schedule

April 1st, 2017 Competition announcement

July 1st, 2017 Free registration deadline

November 1st, 2017 Deadline for all entries

December 1st, 2017 Winner’s announcement

February 2018 SkyCity Orientation Week

Register for the competition at here.

For more information and FAQ please follow our Facebook page and youtube channel where we will be broadcasting live videos and add documents about the process of the challenge.