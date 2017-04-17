World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Core Collective Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Sunnybanks House / Core Collective Architects

Sunnybanks House / Core Collective Architects

  • 20:00 - 17 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sunnybanks House / Core Collective Architects
Save this picture!
Sunnybanks House / Core Collective Architects, © Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

© Adam Gibson © Adam Gibson © Adam Gibson © Adam Gibson +21

  • Builder

    Paradigm Constructions

  • Structural Engineer

    Gandy and Roberts Consulting Engineers

  • Steel Fabricator

    Mike McGlynn, Allports

  • Building Surveyor

    Pitt & Sherry

  • Energy Rater

    Building eValuate

  • Plumber

    Overeem Gas & Plumbing

  • Lighting Consultant

    Casa Monde
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

From the architect. This is a special house designed for a retired couple, making the move from Sydney to the luscious landscape of Middleton in southern Tasmania. It’s a home in which to live in, to connect with the land, to watch the weather and the stars, and to accommodate visiting family members.

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

“We were looking for an aesthetically pleasing low energy, solar efficient home that made the most of the stunning Southern Tasmania landscape. Core Collective provided that and much more; exceeding our expectations with a design that we have fallen in love with.”

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

We found our clients the perfect site, located on a gentle hill oriented to the north for the sun and the views of the D'entrecasteaux Chanel. We wanted the house to sit with the contours of the hill, nestling into the bank and opening up its long north-facing side to the panoramic views and warming sunshine. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

Knowing that this part of Tasmania can experience wild weather throughout the year, we built in a sheltered outdoor entertaining area, covered by a roof and with an outdoor fireplace to keep warm by. The house is 9 Star energy rated, and uses the warmth of the sun, storing it in the insulated floor and walls, for gradual release throughout the day and night. Our clients were thrilled to discover they could comfortably walk around bare-foot in the depths of winter, with no need to turn the heaters on!

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

Our client’s have a beautiful collection of furniture, artworks, literature and music. We wanted the house to be a quiet backdrop to all of these beauties, so we selected a simple material pallete of concrete, steel, lime rendered masonry and Tasmanian timbers. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

As always, we were very involved during construction. We like to work with the builder and tradespeople to refine the designs together. At Sunnybanks house, there was a range of custom steel items, including the landscape screening and internal storage shelving. Our steel fabricator welcomed us into his workshop to refine the details together. We designed a large outdoor copper light fitting and had a studio working-bee to install the light on site. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

We prepared the landscape design and selected plant species to suit the site and the client’s needs. A green roof was incorporated over the garage, planted with Tasmanian natives. 

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson

“We engaged Core Collective on a full-service contract basis that took us from conceptual design to handover; they were totally professional and put our best-interests ahead of all other considerations, which ensured that for us, the build was a pleasurable and rewarding experience.”

Save this picture!
© Adam Gibson
© Adam Gibson
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Sunnybanks House / Core Collective Architects" 17 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868994/sunnybanks-house-core-collective-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »