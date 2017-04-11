eVolo Announces 2017 Skyscraper Competition Winners

Save this picture! First Place: Mashambas Skyscraper / Pawel Lipiński, Mateusz Frankowski. Image Courtesy of eVolo

eVolo Magazine has announced the winners of its 2017 Skyscraper Competition. Now in its 12th year, the annual award was established to recognize “visionary ideas for building [high-rise] projects that through [the] novel use of technology, materials, programs, aesthetics, and spatial organizations, challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with the natural and built environments.”

This year, 3 winners and 22 honorable mentions were selected from a pool of 444 entries. Among this year’s winners are a modular educational center and marketplace for sub-Saharan Africa, a vertical stack of factory and recreational space, villages embedded in mountains and even a skyscraper built within a giant sequoia.

First Place

Mashambas Skyscraper / Pawel Lipiński and Mateusz Frankowski

Save this picture! First Place: Mashambas Skyscraper / Pawel Lipiński, Mateusz Frankowski. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Mashambas is a movable educational center, which emerges in the poorest areas of the continent. It provides education, training on agricultural techniques, cheap fertilizers, and modern tools; it also creates a local trading area, which maximizes profits from harvest sales. Agriculture around the building flourishes and the knowledge spreads towards the horizon. The structure is growing as long as the number of participants is rising. When the local community becomes self-sufficient it is transported to other places.

The structure is made with simple modular elements, it makes it easy to construct, deconstruct and transport. Modules placed one on the other create the high-rise, which is a form that takes the smallest as possible amount of space from local farmers.

Save this picture! First Place: Mashambas Skyscraper / Pawel Lipiński, Mateusz Frankowski. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Save this picture! First Place: Mashambas Skyscraper / Pawel Lipiński, Mateusz Frankowski. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Second Place

Vertical Factories in Megacities / Tianshu Liu and Lingshen Xie

Save this picture! Second Place: Vertical Factories in Megacities / Tianshu Liu and Lingshen Xie. Image Courtesy of eVolo

This is the vision we have for the cities of tomorrow: factories will be dissolved into small pieces and then be stacked together into high-rise vertical factories. By bringing factories back to the city, we can achieve zero CO2 emissions, be energy efficient, and provide higher quality of life to the inhabitants.

Due to the large population in Manila, a great amount of organic waste is produced daily. This waste will be the resource of the new vertical factory. All the waste will be dumped at the bottom level of the factory, and then they will be transformed into valuable products including water, fertilizer, heat, and electricity. We use these products to create different kinds of natural environment. The landscape is shaped according to the scale and shape of factories. Organic waste then can be turned into new city landscape while factories hide beyond natural surfaces. The main concept of this design is to let people be aware of the truth that the natural environment is a loop, everything you produce will then form the new world. Instead of criticizing the pollution problem we create the most ideal way for people to understand the best interaction between human and nature.

Save this picture! Second Place: Vertical Factories in Megacities / Tianshu Liu and Lingshen Xie. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Save this picture! Second Place: Vertical Factories in Megacities / Tianshu Liu and Lingshen Xie. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Third Place

Espiral3500 / Javier López-Menchero Ortiz de Salazar

Save this picture! Third Place: Espiral3500 / Javier López-Menchero Ortiz de Salazar. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Espiral3500 is situated in “La Albufera”, an agricultural natural park which has been subjected to speculation based development and expansive growth. Tourism has become the main force of attraction. With it, it has produced an urban sprawl, which has disfigured the landscape. Tourism in the area causes an increase in population density of up to 1000% in some localities, turning them from ghost towns in winter to areas of high most density in summer.

The main investigation of this project is to understand the relationship between and the role played by private and public spaces within the skyscraper. Here, I use a spiral system in which the public spaces (namely the different types of streets) form rings that rest on a structural element. Spaces for private use hang from this structural element. This “inverted street” system allows for an immediate linking of public and private, while allowing for sufficient dissociation to grant desired privacy.

Save this picture! Third Place: Espiral3500 / Javier López-Menchero Ortiz de Salazar. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Save this picture! Third Place: Espiral3500 / Javier López-Menchero Ortiz de Salazar. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Honorable Mentions

Arch Skyscraper / Wenjia Li, Ran Huo, Jing Ju

Save this picture! Arch Skyscraper / Wenjia Li, Ran Huo, Jing Ju . Image Courtesy of eVolo

The Forgotten Memorials: The Utopian Future of Urbanization / Zhonghan Huang, Wen Zhu

Save this picture! The Forgotten Memorials: The Utopian Future of Urbanization / Zhonghan Huang, Wen Zhu. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Pod Vending Machine Skyscraper / Haseef Rafiei

Save this picture! Pod Vending Machine Skyscraper / Haseef Rafiei. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Heal-Berg: Reverse Climate Changing Machine / Luca Beltrame, Saba Nabavi Tafreshi

Save this picture! Heal-Berg: Reverse Climate Changing Machine / Luca Beltrame, Saba Nabavi Tafreshi. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Adaptive Capacity: A Socio-ecological Vertical Community in Tanzania / Adriann Jeevananthan

Save this picture! Adaptive Capacity: A Socio-ecological Vertical Community in Tanzania / Adriann Jeevananthan. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Mountain Skyscraper in Yosemite / Ryan Ibarra

Save this picture! Mountain Skyscraper in Yosemite / Ryan Ibarra. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Giant Sequoia Skyscraper / Ko Jinhyeuk, Cheong Changwon, Cho Kyuhyung, Choi Sunwoong

Save this picture! Giant Sequoia Skyscraper / Ko Jinhyeuk, Cheong Changwon, Cho Kyuhyung, Choi Sunwoong. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Acupuncture of Urban Traffic Structure / Kristina Rykova

Save this picture! Acupuncture of Urban Traffic Structure / Kristina Rykova. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Earth Port One / Catherine He, Celia He

Save this picture! Earth Port One / Catherine He, Celia He. Image Courtesy of eVolo

The Silver Lining: Reconstructing Post-War Syria / Rebecca Nathalie Wennerstrand, Mayank Thammalla, Robert Haejun Park

Save this picture! The Silver Lining: Reconstructing Post-War Syria / Rebecca Nathalie Wennerstrand, Mayank Thammalla, Robert Haejun Park. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Flexible Materials Skyscraper / Fu Hao, Zhang Yunlong, Yang Ge

Save this picture! Flexible Materials Skyscraper / Fu Hao, Zhang Yunlong, Yang Ge. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Human Castell / Tamin Song, Jin Woo Kuk, Sun Hee Yoo, Bruce Han, Gangmin Yoo, Jun Sun Baek

Save this picture! Human Castell / Tamin Song, Jin Woo Kuk, Sun Hee Yoo, Bruce Han, Gangmin Yoo, Jun Sun Baek. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Sustainable Urban Mining Factory Skyscraper / Maciej Kasperek

Save this picture! Sustainable Urban Mining Factory Skyscraper / Maciej Kasperek. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Vertical Traditional Chinese Village / Zhang Bo, Liu Shuman

Save this picture! Vertical Traditional Chinese Village / Zhang Bo, Liu Shuman. Image Courtesy of eVolo

The Scaffold of Babel / Yutan Sun, Tongda Xu, Luojia Zhang, Dinglu Wang, Tianjun Wang

Save this picture! The Scaffold of Babel / Yutan Sun, Tongda Xu, Luojia Zhang, Dinglu Wang, Tianjun Wang. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Genesis Mars Skyscraper / Arturo Emilio Garrido Ontiveros, Andrés Pastrana Bonillo, Judit Pinach Martí, Alex Tintea

Save this picture! Genesis Mars Skyscraper / Arturo Emilio Garrido Ontiveros, Andrés Pastrana Bonillo, Judit Pinach Martí, Alex Tintea. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Wind Skyscraper / Shenghui Yang, Xu Pan, Yue Song, Yingxin Cheng, Binci Wang, Yuerong Zhou, Yaying Zheng, Shiman Wang

Save this picture! Wind Skyscraper / Shenghui Yang, Xu Pan, Yue Song, Yingxin Cheng, Binci Wang, Yuerong Zhou, Yaying Zheng, Shiman Wang. Image Courtesy of eVolo

City Skyscraper / Jitendra Sawant

Save this picture! City Skyscraper / Jitendra Sawant. Image Courtesy of eVolo

In Two Minds: Magnetic Cemetery / Marine Joli, Judith Haggiag

Save this picture! In Two Minds: Magnetic Cemetery / Marine Joli, Judith Haggiag. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Data Cemetery Skyscraper / Joanna Targowicz, Mateusz Binkowski

Save this picture! Data Cemetery Skyscraper / Joanna Targowicz, Mateusz Binkowski. Image Courtesy of eVolo

High Density Urban Order / Lisa Albaugh, Ben Bourgoin, Jamie Edindjiklian, Roberto Jenkins, Justin Oh

Save this picture! High Density Urban Order / Lisa Albaugh, Ben Bourgoin, Jamie Edindjiklian, Roberto Jenkins, Justin Oh. Image Courtesy of eVolo

Parallel Manhattan / Zhiyong Dong, Jiongcheng Mou, Xiuping Han, Xingyu Liu

Save this picture! Parallel Manhattan / Zhiyong Dong, Jiongcheng Mou, Xiuping Han, Xingyu Liu. Image Courtesy of eVolo

This year’s jury consisted of:

