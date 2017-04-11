Copenhagen Architecture Festival to Debut with World Premiere of "BIG TIME" on April 26

Save this picture! Courtesy of Copenhagen Architecture Festival

Denmark's largest architecture festival Copenhagen Architecture Festival opens its fourth edition Wednesday, April 26th with a wide program spread over three cities and with the opening film and world premiere of "BIG TIME" on Bjarke Ingels. This year, the festival will feature more than 150 architectural events in Copenhagen, Aarhus and Aalborg.

The festival takes place over 11 days. The more than 150 events provide a variety of approaches to architecture and through film screenings, exhibitions, lectures, debates, walks, concerts and conferences there are enough to choose from again this year - both for ’feinschmecker’ and the general public. Again this year you can meet experts from home and abroad who will contribute to the audience to get a glimpse of the world of architecture.

In 2015, the festival was the largest of its kind in the world with its focus on architecture and film. This year the festival offers one overarching theme: "Architecture as identity" with four events which the organizers want to direct a particular focus on: Experience the world premiere of ’BIG TIME’ - a new portrait film about Bjarke Ingels and more than 40 other architecture-related films, a major international conference with visiting architcets such as Charles Renfro and Barozzi Veiga and a new exhibition of Lacaton & Vassal, Druot and Hutin in both Aarhus and Copenhagen or be guided to the latest architecture on the bike of the city architects of Copenhagen and Aarhus - in Copenhagen as part of the festival's collaboration with the municipality on this year’s building awards. The festival is organized into 11 sub-themes distributed across the three cities.

The audience can, among other things, look forward to an exciting theme of Danish colonial architectural trail - both in Denmark in Copenhagen and in the former colonies around the world under the title 'colonial traces, a dissection of the city's various layers in a series of events, which is about how we use the city and who uses it - under the theme titled 'The city in use', or the ratio of 'plan and life' in the cities and their architecture under the theme of the same name or get a glimpse of friends Dan Stubbergaard’s and Henrik Vibskov’s selection of five films that have inspired each of them in their work.

Festival Director Josephine Michau says: "I hope that the festival can help to unfold how architecture helps to create qualities in everyday life at a local, national and global level and to do it in an unpretentious, curious way that can bring a new look at the architecture and make it widely communicated. The festival is both for professionals and for the ’amateur’, and there is indeed something for both audiences. "

The purpose of CAFx 2017 include exploring how architecture is to shape and reflect values ​​in our lives or cities, and especially how we as individuals, groups or nations are reading us into the surroundings. How can architecture express our identity and values, and how do we link ourselves unconsciously to their nature or expression? What is it eg. that makes us feel at home?

Opening Film and Local Volume:

The festival, which this year runs for 11 days, opens Wednesday April 26th at 7pm with red carpet and drinks at the Grand Theater's cinema and foyer. Festival Director Josephine Michau welcome you to this year's opening film, BIG TIME, directed by Danish Kaspar Astrup Schröder, who has followed world star Bjarke Ingels for five years. The film gives audiences access to both the private and the professional Bjarke Ingels - the film will have its national premiere on May 3rd in more than 50 cinemas across the country (via DOXBIO).

The festival also includes Aarhus Architecture Festival (AAFX) and Aalborg Architecture Festival (ALAFx). Especially Aarhus gets an extra focus this year - on the occasion of the European Capital of Culture - and Aalborg has added a lot to the program since its premiere last year.

To see the entire festival program, please visit: www.cafx.dk/presse.

