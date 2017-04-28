3 Low-Cost Kitchens You Can Build Right Now / Part I

In 2016, Arauco launched a call to rethink the space of the kitchen with the objective of finding simple and attractive solutions for the houses of the Worker's Housing Plan (PVT), located in Constitución, Maule Region, Chile.
The competition developed within the framework of the II Encuentro Espacios Vesto, and it forced participants to consider a simple, low-cost assembly that could be self-constructed and expanded according to the needs of the users. In addition, each project had to consider self-supporting furniture that didn't require support holes on the walls to preserve the acoustic insulation of the dwellings.
We present below the kitchen designed by Jhan Arancibia, plus a list of all the necessary materials so you can build it yourself.
ARANCIBIA'S KITCHEN
Design by Jhan Arancibia, consisting of two modules that can vary depending on the space available and the location of the artifacts.
+ Materials
- 02 Gray Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1,83 m x 2,50 m).
- 02 Yellow Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18 mm (1,83 m x 2,50 m).
- 01 Graphite Board (Melamine VESTO) 18 mm (1,83 m x 2,50 m).
- 78 Meters of Gray Countertop Edging Strips.
- 57 Meters of Yellow Countertop Edging Strips.
- 26 Meters of Graphite Countertop Edging Strips.
- 2,8 Meters of High-Pressure Laminate, Lamitech Carbon 2192 - 0,8 mm.
- 0,5 Trupán Board 30 mm.
- 09 Slats (MSD Terminación) 2 x 2.
- 02 Slats (MSD Terminación) 2 x 3.
- 62 Screws Spax 1 1/2” x 6.
- 308 Screws Spax 2” x 8.
- 122 Screws Spax 3” x 8.
- 06 Straight Hinges de 35 mm.
- 05 Pairs of Telescopic Slides 40 cm.
- 152 Self-adhesive Screw Covers.
- 08 Supports Removable False Fronts.
- 16 Plastic Supports for Trays.
- 02 Lt. Varnish of choice.
- 01 Lt. Contact Adhesive.
- 01 Kg. of Glue.
- 10 Chrome Tubes 46,4 cm x 12 mm.
+ Module 1 / Module 2
+ Proposed Disposition
This my vary depending on the space available and the location of the artifacts.
+ Module 1
Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture
Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Terminación.'
+ Assembly of the Structure
+ Top Cabinet with 3 Shelves
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Drain
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Lower Cabinet with Drawer
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Assembly of the Chest of Drawers
+ Assembly of the Drawer
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Assembly of the Chest of Drawers and the Drawer
+ Module 2
Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture
Pieces and Cuts 'MSD Terminación.'
+ Assembly of the Structure
+ Superior Cabinet with 2 Shelves
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Top Shelf Furniture
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Lower Cabinet with Drawers
+ Assembly of the Chest of Drawers
+ Assembly of the Drawer
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ Lower Cabinet with 2 Doors
+ Assembly of the Lower Cabinet with 2 Doors
Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'
+ High Pressure Laminate Sheets
+ Module 1
Pieces and Cuts 'Laminado Alta Presión' and 'TRUPÁN.'
+ Module 2
Pieces and Cuts 'Laminado Alta Presión' and 'TRUPÁN.'
Find all the materials used for this kitchen and other related products here.