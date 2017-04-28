3 Low-Cost Kitchens You Can Build Right Now / Part I

Save this picture! Diseño de Jhan Arancibia. Courtesy of Arauco

In 2016, Arauco launched a call to rethink the space of the kitchen with the objective of finding simple and attractive solutions for the houses of the Worker's Housing Plan (PVT), located in Constitución, Maule Region, Chile.



The competition developed within the framework of the II Encuentro Espacios Vesto, and it forced participants to consider a simple, low-cost assembly that could be self-constructed and expanded according to the needs of the users. In addition, each project had to consider self-supporting furniture that didn't require support holes on the walls to preserve the acoustic insulation of the dwellings.

We present below the kitchen designed by Jhan Arancibia, plus a list of all the necessary materials so you can build it yourself.

Design by Jhan Arancibia, consisting of two modules that can vary depending on the space available and the location of the artifacts.

Save this picture! Diseño de Jhan Arancibia. Image Cortesía de Arauco

+ Materials

02 Gray Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18mm (1,83 m x 2,50 m).

02 Yellow Boards (Melamine VESTO) 18 mm (1,83 m x 2,50 m).

01 Graphite Board (Melamine VESTO) 18 mm (1,83 m x 2,50 m).

78 Meters of Gray Countertop Edging Strips.

57 Meters of Yellow Countertop Edging Strips.

26 Meters of Graphite Countertop Edging Strips.

2,8 Meters of High-Pressure Laminate, Lamitech Carbon 2192 - 0,8 mm.

0,5 Trupán Board 30 mm.

09 Slats (MSD Terminación) 2 x 2.

02 Slats (MSD Terminación) 2 x 3.

62 Screws Spax 1 1/2” x 6.

308 Screws Spax 2” x 8.

122 Screws Spax 3” x 8.

06 Straight Hinges de 35 mm.

05 Pairs of Telescopic Slides 40 cm.

152 Self-adhesive Screw Covers.

08 Supports Removable False Fronts.

16 Plastic Supports for Trays.

02 Lt. Varnish of choice.

01 Lt. Contact Adhesive.

01 Kg. of Glue.

10 Chrome Tubes 46,4 cm x 12 mm.

+ Module 1 / Module 2

+ Proposed Disposition

This my vary depending on the space available and the location of the artifacts.

+ Module 1

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Pieces and Cuts of 'MSD Terminación.'

+ Assembly of the Structure



+ Top Cabinet with 3 Shelves

Save this picture! Módulo 1 / Mueble Superior con 3 Repisas

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'



Save this picture! Módulo 1 / Mueble Superior con 3 Repisas

+ Drain

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

+ Lower Cabinet with Drawer



Save this picture! Módulo 1 / Mueble Inferior con Cajón

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

Save this picture! Módulo 1 / Mueble Inferior con Cajón

+ Assembly of the Chest of Drawers

+ Assembly of the Drawer

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

+ Assembly of the Chest of Drawers and the Drawer

+ Module 2

Joining detail of 'MSD' Strips / Screw Posture

Pieces and Cuts 'MSD Terminación.'

+ Assembly of the Structure

+ Superior Cabinet with 2 Shelves

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Superior con 2 Repisas

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Superior con 2 Repisas

+ Top Shelf Furniture

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Superior Repisa

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Superior Repisa

+ Lower Cabinet with Drawers

+ Assembly of the Chest of Drawers

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Cajones

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Cajones

+ Assembly of the Drawer

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Cajones

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Cajones

+ Lower Cabinet with 2 Doors

+ Assembly of the Lower Cabinet with 2 Doors

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Dos Puertas

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Dos Puertas. Image Cortesía de Arauco

Pieces and Cuts 'Melamine VESTO.'

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Mueble Inferior con Dos Puertas

+ High Pressure Laminate Sheets

+ Module 1

Save this picture! Módulo 1 / Cubiertas de Laminado de Alta Presión

Pieces and Cuts 'Laminado Alta Presión' and 'TRUPÁN.'

Save this picture! Módulo 1 / Cubiertas de Laminado de Alta Presión

+ Module 2

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Cubiertas de Laminado de Alta Presión

Pieces and Cuts 'Laminado Alta Presión' and 'TRUPÁN.'

Save this picture! Módulo 2 / Cubiertas de Laminado de Alta Presión

Find all the materials used for this kitchen and other related products here.