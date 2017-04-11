This Glass Bottomed Sky Pool is Suspended 500 Feet from the Ground

From the soaring infinity pool on top of Marina Bay Sands to a glass-bottomed pool hovering over a mountainous Italian landscape, it’s safe to say death-defying swimming elements have emerged as the most high-adrenaline trend in luxury accommodation.

Now, a new pool at Houston’s Market Square Tower is upping the ante even further with a transparent plexiglass wading pool that projects out 10 feet past the end of the building – and 500 feet above the busy street below.

The new apartment building, designed by Houston-based Jackson & Ryan Architects, is packed to the gills with amenities, including a sauna, golf simulation room, children's playroom, adult game room, basketball court, poker den and movie theater, as well as a more traditional pool on the fourth floor terrace for less adventurous residents.

But the rooftop “sky pool,” located on the building’s 40th floor, stands out as the signature element. A massive, 8-inch-thick piece of curved plexiglass spans between two concrete cantilevers to create seamless, transparent views down to the streetlife below. The view out isn’t bad either, with a perfectly framed shot of the Houston skyline looming beyond.

News via Chron. H/T Buzzfeed.