World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This Glass Bottomed Sky Pool is Suspended 500 Feet from the Ground

This Glass Bottomed Sky Pool is Suspended 500 Feet from the Ground

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
This Glass Bottomed Sky Pool is Suspended 500 Feet from the Ground

From the soaring infinity pool on top of Marina Bay Sands to a glass-bottomed pool hovering over a mountainous Italian landscape, it’s safe to say death-defying swimming elements have emerged as the most high-adrenaline trend in luxury accommodation.

Now, a new pool at Houston’s Market Square Tower is upping the ante even further with a transparent plexiglass wading pool that projects out 10 feet past the end of the building – and 500 feet above the busy street below.

The new apartment building, designed by Houston-based Jackson & Ryan Architects, is packed to the gills with amenities, including a sauna, golf simulation room, children's playroom, adult game room, basketball court, poker den and movie theater, as well as a more traditional pool on the fourth floor terrace for less adventurous residents.

But the rooftop “sky pool,” located on the building’s 40th floor, stands out as the signature element. A massive, 8-inch-thick piece of curved plexiglass spans between two concrete cantilevers to create seamless, transparent views down to the streetlife below. The view out isn’t bad either, with a perfectly framed shot of the Houston skyline looming beyond.

Learn more about the building here.

News via Chron. H/T Buzzfeed.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "This Glass Bottomed Sky Pool is Suspended 500 Feet from the Ground" 11 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868968/this-glass-bottomed-sky-pool-is-suspended-500-feet-from-the-ground/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »