  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Blaze Makoid Architecture
  6. 2015
  Old Orchard / Blaze Makoid Architecture

Old Orchard / Blaze Makoid Architecture

  13:00 - 15 April, 2017
Old Orchard / Blaze Makoid Architecture
Old Orchard / Blaze Makoid Architecture, © Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

© Joshua McHugh

© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

From the architect. One year after purchasing Old Orchard, a 10,000 square foot modern spec house, the homeowners brought on Blaze Makoid Architecture to give the residence a complete redo. The original structure was configured as a linear, single story, glass and metal box with grade carved down to basement level at both ends. This provided below-grade access to a garage at one end and a small courtyard for two lower level bedrooms at the other.

© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

BMA addressed a series of programmatic issues with architectural moments. The language of simple wood and glass elements offers a recognizable contrast to the aluminum skin of the existing building and begins to warm the material palette. A new wood ‘tube’ was added to bisect the main structure, creating an entry plinth a few steps above the existing floor and setting up a visual alignment with a new pool house structure across the property. The second and third elements occur at either end of the existing structure, separated by small glass bridges. 

© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh

The new home office spans and helps to screen the not so inviting sunken garage drive, providing a more inviting, wood façade during approach. The two story master suite at the opposite end consists of a wood and glass bedroom and bath at grade level sitting atop a concrete, basement level plinth containing a substantial dressing room that opens up to the sunken courtyard. Other components of the project include a redesign of the kitchen and the conversion of part of the basement level to home spa and theatre programs.

© Joshua McHugh
© Joshua McHugh
Cite: "Old Orchard / Blaze Makoid Architecture" 15 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
