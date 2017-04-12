World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS
  6. 2016
  7. House with Gardens and Roofs / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS

House with Gardens and Roofs / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS

  • 22:00 - 12 April, 2017
House with Gardens and Roofs / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS
House with Gardens and Roofs / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS, © Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

© Daici Ano

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

From the architect. The house is located in Hamamatsu, a city on the southern coast of Central Japan, known for its warm climate. The house is a detached extension of an existing house built in 1983. Our aim was to create a whole, old and new altogether rather than emphasizing the contrast between the two. Linear volumes stretching in the east-west direction, spread over the site leaving spaces in between, which are the terraces and gardens. The group of roofs relate to that of the existing house, creating a sense of continuation.

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano

The house is conceived of familiar wood construction elements composed in a slightly unfamiliar way: furniture/storage units, beams, studs, and the roof. In between the furniture units are sliding windows and doors that can be fully opened, which connect the detached interior spaces, and the existing house together. The roof is lifted up from the beams, making the indoor somewhat like covered outdoor space. The project is an attempt to seek new relationships between indoor and outdoor, old and new.

© Daici Ano
© Daici Ano
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Japan
Cite: "House with Gardens and Roofs / ARII IRIE ARCHITECTS" 12 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868955/house-with-gardens-and-roofs-arii-irie-architects/>
