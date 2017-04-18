World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Brazil
  5. MM18 Arquitetura
  6. 2016
  7. Nova Quest / MM18 Arquitetura

Nova Quest / MM18 Arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 18 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Nova Quest / MM18 Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Nova Quest / MM18 Arquitetura, © Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

© Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi © Pedro Vannucchi +29

  • Coordination

    Fabiane Sakai

  • Luminotechnical

    MM18 Arquitetura

  • Construction Management

    Construtora Sentec
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

From the architect. São Paulo, 2017 - A large 1,000-square-meter slab construction - something rare in the region of Alphaville, a neighbourhood of Barueri (SP) - was the client's request to the brazilian office of architecture MM18 Arquitetura, led by the architects Mila Strauss and Marcos Paulo Caldeira, for the corporate building project Nova Quest. When MM18 studied the ground, very irregular, the L shape with the first side parallel to the front of the lot was the one that resulted better use, but generating the sharp sharp angle that ended up giving the nickname to the building.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Another demand was that the construction needed to be fast, and with that need, the construction system adopted was the pre-cast concrete construction widely used in the region. The great challenge was to reconcile innovative ways with the conventional building techniques of the existing shed buildings in the region, adding aesthetic value to the Nova Quest.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

Overcome the challenges of finding the company that would accept to produce the pieces of irregular shapes, the assembly worked like a puzzle. The one-piece pillar structure on all floors has been installed. Then the beams came, and then the flagstones. The building has three floors, plus the ground floor and basement, has a total area of 6 thousand m².

Built for an investor himself to receive his own company, the other floors were available for rental. On the ground floor were restaurants, shops and other shops. Built in the mold of a shed, Nova Quest was a low-cost building.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

In addition to glass - to take advantage of natural light -, the predominant materials were the metallic tiles and the elements cast in concrete. The lighting design is of the MM18, which adopted yellow electrodes to highlight the lighting of the building.

Save this picture!
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Brazil
Cite: "Nova Quest / MM18 Arquitetura" 18 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868953/nova-quest-mm18-arquitetura/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »