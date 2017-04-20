Global Cosmeceutical Center / SEON Architecture & Engineering Group

+18

With classical beauty

A simple and restrained design, it contains confidence and professional image of product development excellence. It was designed as a elegance that brings rational trust to the site, which is the starting point and the end of Osong.

Healthy beauty is all over the world

We designed a simple and modest design so that we could have confidence in the excellence of functional cosmetics development and scientific and professional image. This is the first step toward reaching the goal of fostering the future growth engine industry that the cosmetics industry is aiming at Global Cosmeceutical Center.

The exclusion of colorful ornamental elements is an expression of elegance that leads to a sense of rationality. It reflects the characteristics at the beginning and end of the Osong Biotechnology Complex, and in particular provides a dramatic view to KTX passengers. Focusing on the implementation of healing space based on the static layout with the psychological stability of the tester and the testee who are staying for 24 hours immersed in functional cosmetic research and evaluation. Above all, the low-floor scale planning has become an opportunity to drastically reduce the public area, and it is noteworthy that it provided users with a variety of rich welfare spaces and event spaces.

Rules for creating beauty

All objects pursuing beauty are not satisfied with just what they are seen, but hoping for the perfect beauty that is inherent in beauty. Beginning of the restrained color makeup, it is noted that it was the start of functional cosmetic research and development, and it was reflected as spatial and external architectural vocabulary.

Noise _ To dissipate noise from KTX, a buffer green area is installed, and a vertical louver and a piloti structure are planned.

Utilize slopes _ Recognition is secured by multi-level entry and three-dimensional square formation utilizing the slope of the site.

Eco-friendly _ Application of eco-friendly techniques in consideration of research and working environment, optimized for low energy consumption

Expansion _ Building layout considering future extension and expansion plan matching with main building

Symbolic _ Express inner beauty externally with simple and restrained expression