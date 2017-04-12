World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Field
  4. United States
  5. design/buildLAB
  6. 2016
  7. Sharon Fields / design/buildLAB

Sharon Fields / design/buildLAB

  • 15:00 - 12 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sharon Fields / design/buildLAB
Save this picture!
Sharon Fields / design/buildLAB, © Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO © Jeff Goldberg / ESTO © Jeff Goldberg / ESTO © Jeff Goldberg / ESTO +26

  • Student Team

    Luke Dale, Mary Covert, Kevin Lee, Leah Hodgson, Hunter Stephenson, Lauryn Jean, Kayla Sloan, Casey Walker, Sarah Walker, Lily Zran Liu, Robert Riggs, Anuja Das, Sophia Hyuan Xie

  • Professors

    Marie Zawistowski, DPLG Keith Zawistowski, AIA, GC

  • Structural Engineer

    Setareh Structural Engineering

  • Civil Engineering

    VA Tech Sustainable Land Development Initiative Randy Dymond, PE, Professor Kevin Young, PE, Professor Charles McKeever, Student

  • Surveying

    Vess Surveying
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

From the architect. The Sharon Fields are the second and final phase of a Little League Baseball and Softball complex serving boys and girls from age 3 to 18 in Alleghany County, Virginia. The project includes two ball fields: one at 225’ and one at 300’, back stops, score boards, dugouts, field equipment storage rooms, press boxes and seating mounds.

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

The Fields are situated on a terraced hillside. The idea driving the organization and design of the project is that the fields themselves are the primary spaces and the “built” elements serve to reinforce the identity of the fields. To this end, each field inhabits its own terrace and the land is carved, rather than simply flattened. The resulting slopes and mounds both define the space and create elevated, informal vantages for spectators.

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme
Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
Save this picture!
Scheme
Scheme

The dugouts are cool, white oak lined shelters from the hot summer sun. Their back walls are sliced, folded and skewed, creating benches and privacy screens for the players and coaches while inviting breezes and filtered light. The field equipment storage rooms are white cubes with full height, full width vertical axis bi-fold doors. When closed, they disappear into anonymity; when open they become extensions of the fields. The press boxes take the form of a single tower to maximize efficiency. The boxes themselves are expressed independently at the top of the tower, each prospecting its own field. Horizontal axis bi-fold doors rise on electric motors to create a shade canopy for the score keepers and perforated steel stairs allow natural light to filter deep into the concession stand at the tower’s concrete base. In the evening, points of white light emerge as a constellation on the oiled oak ceilings of all the buildings.

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

In this rich natural landscape, abstract forms and subtle details imbue the architecture with a peaceful presence, a magical atmosphere for family sports.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
Dugout Elevation
Dugout Elevation

The project is constructed from 3 primary components, each in a distinct material: concrete plinths, wood boxes and steel screens. Shop drawings for all members of each component were extracted from a computer model, facilitating precise and efficient off-site prefabrication.

Save this picture!
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO
© Jeff Goldberg / ESTO

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Field United States
Cite: "Sharon Fields / design/buildLAB" 12 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868930/sharon-fields-design-buildlab/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »