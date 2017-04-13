World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Center
  4. France
  5. Gardera-D Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. Azala / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre

Azala / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre

  • 02:00 - 13 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Azala / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre
Save this picture!
Azala / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre, © Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

© Mathieu Choiselat © Mathieu Choiselat © Mathieu Choiselat © Mathieu Choiselat +22

  • Project Manager

    Stephane Bauche

  • Technical Studies Structure

    Cobet

  • Technical Studies Road and Networks

    Quentin Gross

  • Technical Studies High Environmental Quality

    Climelec

  • Technical Studies Façade

    RFR

  • Acoustics

    Point d’Orgue

  • Economist

    Betiko

  • Landscaper

    Cyrille Marlin

  • Project Owner

    Private SCI Azala
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

From the architect. The project AZALA, delivered in June 2015 in association with the architecture agency Philippe Pastre, takes place on a site of 1900 m2 in Biarritz, France.

With 1900 m2, and encircled by roads, the site adopts a very particular form of a drop of water, in result of the urban layout surrounding it. Located on the edge of an intercommunal highway, strategically positioned at a crossroads, it constitutes a true entrance of the city, leading to the future Joint Development Area of Kleber in Biarritz

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

The project brings all together, in a semi-buried 52-seat car park, several entities with a tertiary vocation:

 - A notarial study

 - An accounting firm and a dentist’s office

 - A medical consultation and a public spa. 

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

The shape of the building is a reflection of its environnement, the polygonal building does not have a «frontal» facade but a chain of façades forming a coccon in response of the aggressivity of the roads surrounding the site.

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

A fishnet skin envelops the entire building. This mesh unifies and protects the building and gives it a striking presence day and night. It also offers the functions of venetian blind and breeze view.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

Indoors, specific atmospheres, in harmony with the uses, have been developed while maintaining the will of unity of the whole architectural project.

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

On the outside, the proposal is to make a singular landscape, a global atmosphere of the site, which is adapted to the strong and rather sculptural presence of the building.

Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

The meaning of the project lies in the different means used to deform the typical surrounding landscape, tending towards a more poetic, a more singular dimension, in relation with the architectural project and the characteristics of each of the external spaces around it.

Save this picture!
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Center France
Cite: "Azala / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre" 13 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868925/azala-gardera-d-architecture-plus-atelier-philippe-pastre/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »