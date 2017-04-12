Ljungdalen / Lowén Widman Arkitekter

-
Architects
-
Location840 35 Ljungdalen, Sweden
-
Architect in ChargeDaniel Widman
-
Area80.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
CarpenterRoland Hedmark
-
PlumbingEnergimix AB genom - John Regouw
-
ElectricityLjungdalens El&service genom - Kent Åke Johansson
-
MarkentreprenörLjungdalens all service
-
Tiles/masonryMur&kakel Hantverk - Michael Johnsson
-
Ground worksPer Göran Skott
More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. The project is designed as a mountain hut for a large, and, or four prospective families and is a paraphrase or modern reinterpretation of a traditional timbered house of the region. The idea is that it should blend into the landscape with the same straightforwardness as a barn, or a storehouse, as a natural part of the built surroundings.
The framework of massive wood from Isotimber is manufactured in the same municipality, and is a natural refinement of a timbered house structure.
The untreated wooden facade of Northern old pine heartwood will age over time and get a natural variation depending on the direction of the facade, like the oldest houses in the village. The housing body is long and narrow 4.2 x 19.2 meters and follows the terrain up to the highest point on the plot.
On the site the house creates a natural shield against the north and west, and thus provides a sheltered spot in the southwest with afternoon sun.
The windows are large modern three glass windows without frames which is fixed and held in place by the liners.
