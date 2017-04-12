World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Lowén Widman Arkitekter
  6. 2014
  7. Ljungdalen / Lowén Widman Arkitekter

Ljungdalen / Lowén Widman Arkitekter

  • 05:00 - 12 April, 2017
Ljungdalen / Lowén Widman Arkitekter
Ljungdalen / Lowén Widman Arkitekter, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman © Åke E:son Lindman +39

  • Carpenter

    Roland Hedmark

  • Plumbing

    Energimix AB genom - John Regouw

  • Electricity

    Ljungdalens El&service genom - Kent Åke Johansson

  • Markentreprenör

    Ljungdalens all service

  • Tiles/masonry

    Mur&kakel Hantverk - Michael Johnsson

  • Ground works

    Per Göran Skott
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

From the architect. The project is designed as a mountain hut for a large, and, or four prospective families and is a paraphrase or modern reinterpretation of a traditional timbered house of the region. The idea is that it should blend into the landscape with the same straightforwardness as a barn, or a storehouse, as a natural part of the built surroundings. 

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The framework of massive wood from Isotimber is manufactured in the same municipality, and is a natural refinement of a timbered house structure.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The untreated wooden facade of Northern old pine heartwood will age over time and get a natural variation depending on the direction of the facade, like the oldest houses in the village. The housing body is long and narrow 4.2 x 19.2 meters and follows the terrain up to the highest point on the plot. 

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

On the site the house creates a natural shield against the north and west, and thus provides a sheltered spot in the southwest with afternoon sun.

© Daniel Widman
© Daniel Widman

The windows are large modern three glass windows without frames which is fixed and held in place by the liners.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Sweden
