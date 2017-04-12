Ljungdalen / Lowén Widman Arkitekter

+39

Carpenter Roland Hedmark

Plumbing Energimix AB genom - John Regouw

Electricity Ljungdalens El&service genom - Kent Åke Johansson

Markentreprenör Ljungdalens all service

Tiles/masonry Mur&kakel Hantverk - Michael Johnsson

Ground works Per Göran Skott More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project is designed as a mountain hut for a large, and, or four prospective families and is a paraphrase or modern reinterpretation of a traditional timbered house of the region. The idea is that it should blend into the landscape with the same straightforwardness as a barn, or a storehouse, as a natural part of the built surroundings.

The framework of massive wood from Isotimber is manufactured in the same municipality, and is a natural refinement of a timbered house structure.

The untreated wooden facade of Northern old pine heartwood will age over time and get a natural variation depending on the direction of the facade, like the oldest houses in the village. The housing body is long and narrow 4.2 x 19.2 meters and follows the terrain up to the highest point on the plot.

On the site the house creates a natural shield against the north and west, and thus provides a sheltered spot in the southwest with afternoon sun.

The windows are large modern three glass windows without frames which is fixed and held in place by the liners.