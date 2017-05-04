Sembawang House / Atelier M+A

+26

Architects Atelier M+A

Location Singapore

Architect in Charge Masaki Harimoto, Ng Ai Hwa

Area 250.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Masano Kawana

Builder IBuilders Pte Ltd

Structure Engineer Leng Consultants

Lighting Designer Light Collab More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The owners are a young couple with two toddlers who love to hold frequent family gatherings and thus had requested for spacious interior space and outdoor garden space for communal activities.

Our aim of the design is to create a home where the family and their children could move, roam and play freely within the house and into the garden. We abandoned the concept of a formal entrance and allow one to enter the house freely from the full width sliding glass doors lining the living and dining space. The sliding glass doors are also recessed from the second storey wall to provide a shaded outdoor space for activities during the day. The front and side garden are turfed and landscaped with lush tropical plants that add to the enjoyment of outdoor activities.

The house is designed to response to the tropical climate in Singapore. The shaded outdoor spaces such as patio and the deck terrace enable the residents to enjoy the outdoor activities yet can be protected from the strong sun and tropical rain.

The house is organized with a simple layout. The Living and Dining are the focal points of the house as the owners hold frequent family gatherings. The Living space has a double-volume height and is surrounded by rooms and lined by a bridge-like corridor on the second storey. The eight-metre high ceiling space welcomes you upon entering the house, and the high ceiling space connects multiple interior spaces horizontally and vertically to promote interaction among the family. A skylight punctuates the ceiling and brings light into the deep interior space. The terrace on the second floor along the corridor helps to bring in light while it generates breeze and ventilation across the house.

The exterior of the house is characterized by a gently-pitched tile roof with a timber-cladded facade. The gentle pitch roof keeps the form of the house low and intimate, and the timber cladding adds a warm touch to the house and blends well into the abundant greenery of the suburb area of the island.