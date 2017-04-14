World
i

i

i

h

BULLIT / Hugo Mompó

  15:00 - 14 April, 2017
BULLIT / Hugo Mompó
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio

  Architects

    Hugo Mompó

  Location

    Carrer de Borriana, 14, 46005 València, Valencia, España

  Architect in Charge

    Hugo Mompó

  Photographs

    Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

From the architect. In order to create the new shop "Bullit Cyclery" we started working within a large and dark unit with low-ceilings and entirely divided by walls. We wanted to overturn that situation and create a wide and light space. Thereby the false ceiling and the interior walls were demolished and we opened up completely the rear patio, leaving the space clear and full of light. A bike shop with a cosy character, with a living-room to sit and talk, a kitchen to work and a patio to let the light and air in.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Very little work was carried out: the elements that separate us from the outside, created by using galvanised steel trims; wooden floor slats of a single length whose remains are used as a hanging system; and simple furniture made of the same wood to create the reception desk and workbenches.

© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The walls are painted white and the ceiling is earth-coloured, the same colour as the pavement used in the entrance and the patio areas. Finally a fence, made of a steel structure, creates the boundary with the street, leaving free access when it is folded.

Cortesía de Hugo Mompó
Cortesía de Hugo Mompó
