BULLIT / Hugo Mompó

Architects
LocationCarrer de Borriana, 14, 46005 València, Valencia, España
Architect in ChargeHugo Mompó
Photographs
ClientBullit Motorcycles
From the architect. In order to create the new shop "Bullit Cyclery" we started working within a large and dark unit with low-ceilings and entirely divided by walls. We wanted to overturn that situation and create a wide and light space. Thereby the false ceiling and the interior walls were demolished and we opened up completely the rear patio, leaving the space clear and full of light. A bike shop with a cosy character, with a living-room to sit and talk, a kitchen to work and a patio to let the light and air in.
Very little work was carried out: the elements that separate us from the outside, created by using galvanised steel trims; wooden floor slats of a single length whose remains are used as a hanging system; and simple furniture made of the same wood to create the reception desk and workbenches.
The walls are painted white and the ceiling is earth-coloured, the same colour as the pavement used in the entrance and the patio areas. Finally a fence, made of a steel structure, creates the boundary with the street, leaving free access when it is folded.
