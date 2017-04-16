Les écluses / BLAMM Architecture

+16

Architects BLAMM Architecture

Location Bordeaux, France

Architect in Charge Christophe Blamm

Area 1080.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Arthur Pequin , Courtesy of BLAMM Architecture

Other Participants GIRONDE HABITAT More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project is located in the heart of Bordeaux on the left bank, northeast of downtown, in the district of Bacalan. It’s the first land which has been given by the French Government as a result of the Duflot Law to build social housing in town. It is situated on the corner of two streets, Brunet and Dupleix, adjacent to the tramway.

The position of this housing block with large bay windows benefits from the best exposure to natural day light.

The building consists of 23 apartments, T1 and T3 bis in R + 2, plus attic. It combines a functional aspect and user comfort as well as some architectural, environmental, technical qualities. The black part is family housing and the white part is the social and student housing.

The materials used, the effect with full and empty spaces, the « epannelage » highlight compounds volumes. Polychrome facades participates in organizing the whole buildings and the larger openings are arranged to provide a dynamic and contemporary architectural rhythm.

The building is in a light or dark tone, briquettes are dark depending on volume.

The lower part of the wall on the ground floor which is semi transparent creates a smooth transition between public and private space.

The design of the communal parts of the buildings have been inspired by the banks of the river Garonne in Bordeaux which is very close to the site. The walls in the communal parts are decorated with drawings of the various bridges in Bordeaux.