The Reality of the Architect-Client Relationship Told Through Comic Strips

The Reality of the Architect-Client Relationship Told Through Comic Strips
The Reality of the Architect-Client Relationship Told Through Comic Strips , Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics

Despite being aimed toward a common goal, the different perspectives of the architect and the client can sometimes lead to a tense working relationship. But where there is conflict, there is humor – in these strips, Tristan Comics manages to address the topic in a truthful yet humorous way. They say laughter is the best medicine, and through comics, Tristan manages to shed light on those pertinent issues that all those in the world of architecture can relate to.

Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
Courtesy of Tristán Comics
