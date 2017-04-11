Despite being aimed toward a common goal, the different perspectives of the architect and the client can sometimes lead to a tense working relationship. But where there is conflict, there is humor – in these strips, Tristan Comics manages to address the topic in a truthful yet humorous way. They say laughter is the best medicine, and through comics, Tristan manages to shed light on those pertinent issues that all those in the world of architecture can relate to.
The Reality of the Architect-Client Relationship Told Through Comic Strips
- 08:00 - 11 April, 2017
- by Fabian Dejtiar
- Translated by Amanda Pimenta
