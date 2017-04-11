World
The Singularity of the Skyscraper: Studies in Form and Façade

The Singularity of the Skyscraper: Studies in Form and Façade, New York. Image © Florian W. Mueller
New York. Image © Florian W. Mueller

Florian W. Mueller's Singularity series is, in the photographer's own words, "just the building – reduced to the max." These deceptively simple shots of the summits of skyscrapers from around Europe and North America, each set against in infinite gradient of sky, are symbols of architecture's effort to reach ever higher in evermore unique ways. For Mueller, who is based in Cologne, they are an attempt at abstraction. In isolation—and especially when viewed together—they are remarkably revealing as studies of form and façade.

Cologne. Image © Florian W. Mueller Hong Kong. Image © Florian W. Mueller Hamburg. Image © Florian W. Mueller London. Image © Florian W. Mueller +21

Dresden. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Hong Kong. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Lisbon. Image © Florian W. Mueller
New York. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Dusseldorf. Image © Florian W. Mueller
New York. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Madrid. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Dusseldorf. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Hong Kong. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Cologne. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Cologne. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Cologne. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Dusseldorf. Image © Florian W. Mueller
New York. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Berlin. Image © Florian W. Mueller
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "The Singularity of the Skyscraper: Studies in Form and Façade" 11 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868880/singularity-of-the-skyscraper-studies-form-facade-florian-mueller/>
