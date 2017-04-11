World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Center
  4. Mexico
  5. Mendaro Arquitectos
  6. 2016
  Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

  • 13:00 - 11 April, 2017
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos, © Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri

© Élena Marini Silvestri © Élena Marini Silvestri © Élena Marini Silvestri © Élena Marini Silvestri +35

  • Architects

    Mendaro Arquitectos

  • Location

    La Ciudad de las Canteras, Mártires de Tacubaya, Agencia Municipal Sta Maria Ixcotel, 71229 Santa Lucía del Camino, Oax., Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Ignacio Mendaro Corsini

  • Area

    11815.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Élena Marini Silvestri

  • Equipment architecture

    Anabel Gómez García, Omar Peñaloza Mendoza

  • Structural engineering

    PROESI S.C./ Darío Vasconcelos M

  • Facilities Engineering

    Abelino León García

  • Illumination

    Noriega Iluminadores

  • Invited Artist

    Francisco Toledo
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri

From the architect. The main detonator of the building process was the absolute and urgent need to preserve all the documentary richness of Oaxaca's heritage, which was scattered in many places and on the brink of destruction.  

First Floor
First Floor

The “Las Canteras” Park, as it is known by Oaxaca’s people, is without any doubt, the ideal location to build the City of Archives. It is a highly symbolic site, because most of the green stone used to build the city of Antequera, as was known the city of Oaxaca under the Spanish rule and which gave the city its proud name of Verde or Green Antequera, came from this site. This fact enriches the site and makes the architectural challenge more transcendent. The building, rising in the middle of the Park, generates the impulse to modify the whole of it (12 hectares) and galvanize the area which is located in the outskirts of Oaxaca City

© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri

The urban-environmental project takes advantage of the Park excellent location, accessible means of transport and urban services, plus two main features that will give meaning to this new vision: green and lacustrine ranges with large ecological potential and recreation areas intensively used by the population.

Section
Section
Section
Section

The main function of the Archive building is to preserve and protect the documentary collection; therefore the process of safe file keeping will somehow mark and guid its architectural design. Any document reaches the repositories after a complex control. It must be analyzed, selected, organized and cataloged after its due restoration. All these specialized tasks and its associated needs must be harbored by the building. But the project should also include a space for the students who will research these collections; and to honor them, a special hall of researchers had to be designed. 

© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri
Section
Section
© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri

The topography of the place demands different heights, so the areas are distributed in four levels. The first level was designed for the public activities and to give access to the documentary collections; the higher levels were destined to the specialized activities proper to the archive. In the innermost part of the building, the documents repositories occupy the largest surface.

© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri

Users and visitors of the Archive, as well as the site natural beauty, should mingle harmoniously out, with and within the buildings. So the public ways, leading to the auditorium, classrooms, libraries, exhibition halls and cafeteria, must intertwine inside the building without interfering with the work world of file collection, organization and restoration tasks.

© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri

The volumes that make up the buildings set were distributed respecting the existing trees, generating a set of buildings connected to each other by courtyards and interior corridors. The inner patios peppered within the project, besides allowing cross ventilation, capture a significant amount of rainwater and feed the water network replenishing the existing pools in the Park. The two accesses of the building, with a topographic jump of four meters, are the beginning and end of a pedestrian route. The intention of these two levels of access is that the building be closely linked to the Park and that it could become, de facto, one more of the many pedestrian routes already winding through the Park.

Details
Details
Details
Details

The buildings are built of smooth concrete finished walls painted in ocher, alluding to the color of the lands of the Mixteca Region. Oaxaca Architecture teaches us about the importance of walls and light and shadow chiaroscuro play in architecture volumes and in the sequence of courtyards. It is a wise architecture which fuses weather and climate with sun and vegetation allowing breathing transparencies come alive, and it shows masterfully in this remarkable contemporary architectural work.

© Élena Marini Silvestri
© Élena Marini Silvestri
Cite: "Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos" 11 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868849/edificio-del-archivo-historico-del-estado-de-oaxaca-mendaro-arquitectos/>
