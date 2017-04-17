World
i

i

i

h

  NS24 Rain Water Deposit in Sweden / ON Arkitekter

NS24 Rain Water Deposit in Sweden / ON Arkitekter

  15:00 - 17 April, 2017
NS24 Rain Water Deposit in Sweden / ON Arkitekter
© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin

  ON Arkitekter team

    Petra Mann, Filipa Reis, AnnaMaria Berggren, Anna Berglund, Fredrik von matern.

  Engineering and technical consultants

    WSP
© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin

From the architect. Trafikverket (the National Transportation Authority) had to increase the drainage capacity for the motorway and therefore needed to construct a depository where rain water from the road is contained and purified before it is released and led to lake Mälaren.

© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin

Conditions
NS24 is different from most other rain water depositories in the sense that it is placed above ground, in a slope. It is clearly visible from the surroundings, not least from Rörstrandsgatan in Stockholm. Therefore, the city of Stockholm made strict claims regarding the design of the building.

© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin

Design
The façade panels are mounted between horizontal belts of weathering steel with slightly angled frontal edges and contours which vary from floor to floor. Planting wires are taut between the belts, forming an irregular surface where plants will spread out to form a green outer layer at a small distance from the facade. The plants are irrigated by purified water from the depository.

© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin
© Johan Fowelin
"NS24 Rain Water Deposit in Sweden / ON Arkitekter" 17 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
