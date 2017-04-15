World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bus Station
  4. Poland
  5. RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński
  6. 2016
  7. The Transport Hub / RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński

  • 09:00 - 15 April, 2017
The Transport Hub / RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński, © Piotr Krajewski
  • Architects

    RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński

  • Location

    29 Listopada, 86-050 Solec Kujawski, Poland

  • Architects in Charge

    Rafał Sieraczyński, Sebastian Bocian, Aleksandra Laprus, Aleksandra Kosmala – Czarnecka,

  • Area

    1136.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Piotr Krajewski

  • Client

    Gmina Solec Kujawski 

  • Structural design

    Jan Kostorz, Michał Piasecki, Paweł Olczak, Norbert Kalinowski, Wioletta Sergiel, Jarosław Wierzbicki, Leszek Stalęga

  • Sanitary systems

    Aneta Żyluk, Tomasz Liszka

  • Electric systems

  • General contractor

    E-Bud Przemysłówka
© Piotr Krajewski
From the architect. The transport hub in Solec Kujawski, completed  in June 2016, is part of BiT City - the modern high-speed rail network connecting the two capital cities of Kujawsko-Pomorskie region in Poland: Bydgoszcz and Toruń. The hub is located, more or less, in the middle of the distance between the two cities, was the last stage in the construction of the „BiT City” network.

© Piotr Krajewski
The design proposed by RYSY Architekci was determined by an existing landscape. Before the works began, there was an old railway platform on the top of a small hill, an undeveloped green land and an incoherent urban environment with an old railway station building from the beginning of the 20th century and a commercial pavilion with multi-family blocks from the 1970s and 1980s.

© Piotr Krajewski
The main idea of the project was to cover the place and it's functions (a bus station, railway platforms, a service point for travelers) under one, uniformed roof. Furthermore, the slope of the trackways was transformed into an amphitheater, a public space with greenery and seats, which gives an attractive elevation seen from the square located in the front of the hub. The bicycles stands and public toilets were hidden in the break of the slope with access from the bus stations and the train platforms.

© Piotr Krajewski
The transport hub in Solec Kujawski,  thanks to its simple and light form does not overwhelm the city. It is well suited to the development of the area, because it does not dominate it. Thanks to the new adaptation of the slope, adaptation to the use of travelers, thanks to the arrangement of the greenery and a clear form of all complexes, the hub has changed de facto into an urban square, a public space not only friendly to passengers but also passers-by.

© Piotr Krajewski
© Piotr Krajewski
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Bus Station Poland
Cite: "The Transport Hub / RYSY Architekci Rafał Sieraczyński" 15 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868792/the-transport-hub-rysy-architekci-rafal-sieraczynski/>
