EMBT Breaks Ground on Pioneering Cancer Center in Barcelona

EMBT Breaks Ground on Pioneering Cancer Center in Barcelona
EMBT Breaks Ground on Pioneering Cancer Center in Barcelona, Render – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © Playtime
Render – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © Playtime

EMBT has broken ground on Kálida Sant Pau, a new cancer treatment center located in Barcelona, Spain. Led by EMBT co-founder Benedetta Tagliabue, the pioneering project will provide practical, emotional and social support to patients that complements more conventional medical treatment. The latest project in the Maggie’s Center global network, the center will offer free programs that are “accessible and provided in a warm and welcoming purpose built space where you can ask questions and seek advice in order to feel supported, informed and understood.”

Conceptual Collage – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Conceptual Collage – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT

Kálida Sant Pau will be located on a site adjacent to, but separated from, the Hospital’s Oncology Wing, to put patients in a relaxing environment and to allow easy access from the hospital for both patients and visitors. Within, private spaces will allow patients to talk with experienced nurses, psychologists and therapists, while public areas and an outdoor garden will provide a calming environment to foster mental well-being.

The 400-square-meter building has been designed to be warm and welcoming, with an abundance of natural light and inviting materials that are associated with home. Spaces are arranged on two levels, with an open, flexible lower floor conceived as a sequence of gardens and patios.

Ground floor and landscaping – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Ground floor and landscaping – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Model – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Model – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT

At the heart of the building, the kitchen area will bring additional warmth to the space, while the library and large multipurpose room will allow the building to play host to small events. Outside, a garden pavilion will blur the lines been interior and exterior space.

“When a person is diagnosed with a cancer, it can feel like a punch in the stomach,” explain the architects in a press release. “Often there are tough questions to face, uncertainty of what will happen in the future, difficult emotions to cope with from anxiety to loneliness and feelings of fragility, uneasiness and fear. Kálida will be there to help and support you, a warm and welcoming place that is a refuge from the stress of the Hospital offering a programme of evidence based support which strengthens physical and emotional wellbeing.  

Model – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Model – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Detail of brick facade – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Detail of brick facade – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT

Having supported her husband and professional partner Enric Miralles through his own brain tumour diagnosis and treatment, lead architect Benedetta Tagliabue is uniquely suited to understand the curative value of well-designed architecture. Those wishing to support the project can do so by visiting the Kàlida Foundation website here or get in touch at hola@fundaciokalida.org.

With construction now underway, the project is anticipated to complete in early 2018.

News via EMBT.

Benedetta Tagliabue. Image © EMBT
Benedetta Tagliabue. Image © EMBT
Model – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT
Model – Kálida Sant Pau Centre. Image © EMBT

  • Architects

    EMBT

  • Architect

    Benedetta Tagliabue – EMBT

  • Project Director

    Joan Callís – EMBT

  • Project Coordinator

    Valentina Noris – EMBT

  • Design Team

    Gabriele Rotelli, Marianna Mincarelli, Enrico Narcisi, Paola Amato, Helena Carì, Astrid Steegmans, Liza Zanin, Federico Volpi, Letizia Artioli, Giovanni Vergantini, Paula Gheorgue, Angello Coarite

  • Clients

    Kálida Foundation, Nous Cims, Fundació Privada de l’Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau, Maggie’s Centre

  • Structural Engineers

    Bernúz Fernández Arquitectes SLP

  • Engineering Facilities

    Proisotec Engineering

  • Measurements and Budget

    Borrel Jover SLP

  • Built Area

    400 sqm

  • Outdoor Area

    981 sqm

  • Area

    1381.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Playtime, EMBT

The Story of Maggie's Centres: How 17 Architects Came to Tackle Cancer Care

Maggie's Centres are the legacy of Margaret Keswick Jencks, a terminally ill woman who had the notion that cancer treatment environments and their results could be drastically improved through good design. Her vision was realized and continues to be realized today by numerous architects, including Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid, and Snøhetta - just to name a few.

Design With Empathy: An Exhibit Honoring Maggie's Architecture of Cancer Care

Organizers: New York School of Interior Design venue: Carnegie Museum of Art Heinz Architectural Center,Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA from 13/09/2014 00:00 until 05/01/2015 00:00. Organized by the New York School of Interior Design, and curated for CMOA by Raymund Ryan, curator of architecture, C...

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "EMBT Breaks Ground on Pioneering Cancer Center in Barcelona" 07 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868782/embt-breaks-ground-on-pioneering-cancer-center-in-barcelona/>
