New Scotland Yard / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • 15:00 - 11 April, 2017
New Scotland Yard / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
New Scotland Yard / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, © Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

Courtesy of BAM © Timothy Soar © Timothy Soar © Timothy Soar +36

  • Architect / Lead Consultant

    Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

  • Space Planning

    Haverstock

  • Landscape Architect

    Gillespies

  • Project Manager

    Arcadis

  • Principal Designer

    BAM

  • Structural/Civil Engineer

    Arup

  • Cost Consultant

    Arcadis

  • MEP Engineer: Arup

    BAMSE

  • Planning Consultant

    DP9

  • Main Contractor

    BAM
    More SpecsLess Specs
Courtesy of BAM
Courtesy of BAM

From the architect. AHMM’s design for New Scotland Yard is a radical remodelling and extension of the Curtis Green Building, a 1930s building on the Thames Embankment, which was an earlier home of the MPS. The core objectives of the brief were to create modern, flexible and efficient office environments, extend available floor space and facilitate agile working with more interaction between staff. The design has transformed the building with the addition of an elegant curved glass entrance pavilion and rooftop pavilions and a reworking of the existing accommodation. The scheme has expanded the building’s floor area from 8,691sqm to around 12,000sqm through extensions to the rear, roof and front concourse.

© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar
Elevation
Elevation
© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar

The contemporary design of these complements and enhances the architectural features of the original building and the materials, colours and proportions of neighbouring Whitehall buildings. Inside the building, AHMM has created a flexible office environment to facilitate collaboration and interaction. The rooftop extension provides multi-use conference space and terraces, and is illuminated to give presence at night, symbolising the 24/7 nature of the building along with its civic purpose. A brick ‘carpet’ in the landscape outside the entrance references the distinctive striped brickwork of the neighbouring Norman Shaw North building, while the Eternal Flame has been set within a contemplation pool south of the entrance pavilion.

© Timothy Soar
© Timothy Soar
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Government Extension United Kingdom
Cite: "New Scotland Yard / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris" 11 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868753/new-scotland-yard-allford-hall-monaghan-morris/>
