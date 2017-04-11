Meet Ava - The App to Transform Interior Design

Today, app developer Morpholio has unveiled the newest addition to its collection of architectural aids. Ava, short for Automated Visual Assembly, aims to streamline the interior design process by allowing the user to navigate seamlessly between visually-appealing presentation boards and detailed, editable data spreadsheets.

Ava seeks to reform the status quo for interior design projects, which often involves the separate creation of visual presentation boards for clients, cut sheets and specs for drawing sets, and product lists for purchasing. Ava has been invented to package images and information more intelligently, optimizing beauty, clarity, and ease, and allowing designers to navigate neatly from process, to presentation, to project delivery.

Interior design thrives on texture, color, collage and storytelling. These days our boards are filled more and more with inspiration images from Pinterest in addition to swatches and samples. What lies ahead for designers are tools like Ava that make it easy and pleasurable to move between the real and the digital – Anna Kenoff, Morpholio Co-Creator.

Ava not only allows designers to work more intuitively, it also becomes a powerful presentation tool. With a single tap, Ava hides all editing functions, and turns boards, lists and spreadsheets into a dynamic presentation for either a tablet or larger screen. Against the backdrop of a white minimalist interface, designers can navigate through materials, décor and patterns, whether at a client meeting, site visit, or design session. With Ava intelligently collating lists, details and graphics, Morpholio gives the user more time and energy to invest towards the design process.

When we work with images – taking them from the web to our desktop, often the sources and specs get lost, says Ciara Nackino, Interior Designer and Morpholio Ambassador. With Ava, the links, info and sources stay at your fingertips and remain accessible when you need to move from inspiration to design.

Ava has been designed to work collaboratively with well-known programs and brands. A Pinterest Portal allows images and ideas to be pulled seamlessly from Pinterest. Ava also supports photo editing with Adobe Creative Cloud, allowing the user to send image files from within the app to the desktop version of Adobe Photoshop CC. In addition, the Board Gallery is selectively curated to contain thousands of products and designs from various brands such as Knoll, Herman Miller and Blu Dot.

News via: Morpholio.

