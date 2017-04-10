The Séqué / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre

+21

Associate Architect David Pradel

Project manager Délphine Prunet

Technical Studies Structures Batiserf

Landscaper Cyrille Marlin

Project Owner Habitat SudAtlantic More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Living in the countryside.

A small courtyard, a back entrance on the kitchen side, a hut, a dead tree, garden boots, smells, be in touch with nature, birdsong, animals, a vegetable garden, a shed for tools, a pergola, ivy along the walls, piles of wood, a tree under which to shelter, a forest, an undergrowth, a river, an attic, a chicken coop, a bench, a pond, a well, a fountain, a path ... Living outside, space, air, light. How to live the countryside? How do you live in a forest? What are the ambiances? What are the specific characteristics of a habitat in the countryside?

A highly contextual architecture, generous balconies, traversing housings...Those are qualities that appears generally at the end of the studies. Here they are the starting point. Delivered in December 2014, the simple and compact volumetric ensures both technical and economical efficiency on the construction. We developed a very rational system of construction and distribution of housing so that we could integrate in the budget of the operation external surfaces largely dimensioned

Our wish is to be able to offer each inhabitant large spaces of external life associated with their housing, in direct contact with the landscape.