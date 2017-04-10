World
  7. The Séqué / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre

The Séqué / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre

  • 05:00 - 10 April, 2017
The Séqué / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre
The Séqué / Gardera-D Architecture + Atelier Philippe Pastre, © Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

© Mathieu Choiselat © Mathieu Choiselat © Mathieu Choiselat © Stephane Chalmeau

  • Associate Architect

    David Pradel

  • Project manager

    Délphine Prunet

  • Technical Studies Structures

    Batiserf

  • Landscaper

    Cyrille Marlin

  • Project Owner

    Habitat SudAtlantic
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

From the architect. Living in the countryside.

A small courtyard, a back entrance on the kitchen side, a hut, a dead tree, garden boots, smells, be in touch with nature, birdsong, animals, a vegetable garden, a shed for tools, a pergola, ivy along the walls, piles of wood, a tree under which to shelter, a forest, an undergrowth, a river, an attic, a chicken coop, a bench, a pond, a well, a fountain, a path ... Living outside, space, air, light. How to live the countryside? How do you live in a forest? What are the ambiances? What are the specific characteristics of a habitat in the countryside?

© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

 A highly contextual architecture, generous balconies, traversing housings...Those are qualities that appears generally at the end of the studies. Here they are the starting point. Delivered in December 2014, the simple and compact volumetric ensures both technical and economical efficiency on the construction. We developed a very rational system of construction and distribution of housing so that we could integrate in the budget of the operation external surfaces largely dimensioned 

© Stephane Chalmeau
© Stephane Chalmeau
Section
Section
© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat

Our wish is to be able to offer each inhabitant large spaces of external life associated with their housing, in direct contact with the landscape.

© Mathieu Choiselat
© Mathieu Choiselat
