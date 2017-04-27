3:2 House / Método

+29

Architects Método

Location Mexico City, CDMX, México

Architect in Charge Arquitecto Bernardo García

Area 470.0 m2

Year project 2014

Photography Tatiana Mestre

Constructor PGM Arquitectura More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Architecture is a snapshot of our current way of living. It is a synthesis of humanity in a time specific period. After the industrial revolution with the increasing reproduction of mass media, the introduction of new materials and new ways of transportation; the idea of a traditional interior space was transformed into a dialogue between interior and exterior. This change also challenged the boundaries of private and public spaces.

3:2 House has the intention to question the physical and visual boundaries of space in single family housing. We pretend to create a visually continuous and connected area that is limited by a gradient boundary –rather than a physical wall- between the private and public areas of a house.

The project is divided into 4 zones: bedrooms in the private zone; library and studio in the semi-private; living and dining rooms in the public area and a services area. The private area merges into the semi-private, and the semi-private merges into the public area. It is a gradient transition of private spaces that encourages interaction between its inhabitants without losing the essence of traditional spaces.

The great windows facing south, and the little diversity in its materials; make it a very comfortable house for its latitude, and give it a timeless yet contemporary feeling.