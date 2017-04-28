Yerbal 2 / Carbono Atelier

+22

Other Participants Pintar a mano textiles María Burundarena y Maia Llinares More Specs Less Specs

The Client

In this project, the client is a contemporary woman, full of strong contrasts; with an innerself full of fabulous nuances.

Thus, she entrusted us with a home that could accomodated several friends gathered together, but also that could be adapted to her individual moments.

She asked for a vibrant and stimulating space, that could also contemplate a calm atmosphere where she can relax after a long day.

Carbono Atelier

The challenge was to generate a project that would find its richness in the gradual transitions and not in the strong contrasts.

A space of subtle stimulation that could make a transition from one use to another. Working especially with the sense of touch, sight and smell; we managed to blur the boundaries between different uses and spaces.

Texture

The contrast of the wall texture indicate, according to their height, the type of activity that will occur on that area.

At times, the brick only reaches low heights, less than 40cm: and the people´s desire is to rest and sit. At times, the rustic base reaches 70cm, accompanying the daily height of eating and work.

To emphasize the change of texture, we decided to work the set in a single shade: white. Not to divert attention, but on the contrary, to highlight the roughness of each surface.

Colour

The use of colour was reserved for the different textiles that dress the space. Velvet, linen and canvas.

The change of colour in textiles, induces different sensations.

The green tones in the vertical cloths, lead to a relationship with the outside landscape, covered by a variety of tones and plant species.

The horizontal surfaces seek, contrarily, tones that you can only find inside the house; pink and orange tones, which bring the warmth associated with calm and comfort.

The colours and tones were achieved by hand dyeing, with different techniques seeking for the right ones for our space.

Transparency

We worked with the sense of sight, with the aim of expanding a reduced space with visual sieves.

We decided to use fabrics as translucent screens, which would allow us to configure the space in different ways: when the screens are open they are veils; and when they are closed act as tapestries.

Smell

We use materials of strong aromatic personality to stimulate the sense of smell.

Local woods like Petiribí and Paraíso used in handles, light switches, lamps, siding and furniture. We also used argentinian leather and wool on the central carpet of the place.

Sound

In the dining area, we decided to create a vibrant area. An extra-large Philippine lamp made of shells, that sounds with the movement of the diners or the blowing of the wind, when the windows are open.

In contrast, in the living area, we used absorbent materials, such as cork and fabrics for a calmer acoustic enviroment.

The Result

Finally, we achieved a space that generates one of the most important things for us: a client that can develop daily in different ways throught their home, but always in a pleasurable way.