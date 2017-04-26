World
  7. House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos

House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 26 April, 2017
House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos
House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos, © Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

© Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto © Sandra Pereznieto +23

  • Architects

    Dellekamp Arquitectos

  • Location

    Central Alameda Park, Av. Hidalgo s/n, Cuauhtémoc, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Derek Dellekamp & Jachen Schleich

  • Area

    171.0 m2

  • Year Project

    2017

  • Photography

    Sandra Pereznieto

  • Other Participants

    José Manuel Estrada (project leader), Alice Seban, Gustavo Hernández, Eduardo Cabral, Benoist Rouel-Brax, Laura Alonso, Antoine Vaxelaire, Javier Ramírez, Valentina Sánchez.

  • Structure Engineer

    Oscar Trejo
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

From the architect. House of Switzerland Pavilion emerges with the celebration of the seventy years of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Mexico, Dellekamp Arquitectos began to work on the project without a defined program and site, so a modular system was designed based on a triangular grid that allows adaptation to different locations and changing needs of the program, which allowed transformations during the design process. This adaptability feature allows it to be itinerant and a location to multiple sites without damaging the environment.

Diagram
Diagram

For the above, we placed a fragment of the pavilion in the Alameda Central within the framework of the International Festival Mextrópoli.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The use of wood attached to the materiality of House of Switzerland as a common way of building in Switzerland. The pavilion is designed in modules conformed by laminated wood of certified pine and metallic unions, promoting the use of the wood like structural material in Mexico. These modules are derived from the triangular grid, thus ensuring an efficient assembly and dismantling of the structure at the site. Its prefabrication and assembly are in charge of the company "Metal y Madera”.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto

The pavilion had two levels; its maximum height was 6 m, with an extension of 18.30 m front, by 11.50 m depth. The total of built meters is 171 m2, unlike the first pavilion this will be an open space without internal divisions, has an open forum for cultural events and on its upper floor a circulation that works as a viewpoint.

© Sandra Pereznieto
© Sandra Pereznieto
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "House of Switzerland Pavilion / Dellekamp Arquitectos" [Casa de Suiza / Dellekamp Arquitectos] 26 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868720/casa-de-suiza-dellekamp-arquitectos/>
