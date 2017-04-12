World
Casa A / Método

  • 11:00 - 12 April, 2017
Casa A / Método
Casa A / Método, © Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre

© Tatiana Mestre

  • Architects

    Método

  • Location

    Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Bernardo García

  • Area

    327.0 m2

  • Year Project

    2015

  • Photography

    Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre

From the architect. Architecture has the capacity of situating us in space, and making the inhabitability of a site possible. In many ways, it is the most powerful tool that humans have to fully interact with its surroundings and natural environment. 

© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre

In sites with imposing natural landscapes, architecture scales us and works as a transition so that humans can –at a distance- absorb its surroundings. It is only through architecture that we are able to appropriate a site and live it. 

© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre
Corte
Corte
© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre

The intention of House A is precisely to be able to appropriate its surroundings and give its inhabitants a way to “live” the lake. The “A frame” shape is used to its fullest potential to make this possible. Therefore, it was very important that the structure was present in every space of the house. Additionally, we wanted the structure to be a coherent element with the houses functionality. 

© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre

The sub-humid climate and the north facing views made us seek solar orientation in other directions. In order to counteract these conditions, we opened lateral balconies –like a boats deck- that permitted us to receive solar radiation in mornings and evenings. This also gave us the advantage to use the most acute spaces of the house that otherwise would have been unutilized. 

Planta Baja
Planta Baja

The mix of natural materials like: stone, wood, steel, and glass, together with the acute and high spaces of the house give it a warm and contemporary feeling. 

House A is a building of modern conceptualization with local construction techniques and materials. It is a very efficient contemporary steel structure adapted to local construction techniques.

© Tatiana Mestre
© Tatiana Mestre
Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa A / Método" [Casa A / Método] 12 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868719/casa-a-metodo/>
