World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Arnau estudi d'arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. Another House of the Neighbourhood / Arnau Estudi d’Arquitectura

Another House of the Neighbourhood / Arnau Estudi d’Arquitectura

  • 05:00 - 7 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Another House of the Neighbourhood / Arnau Estudi d’Arquitectura
Save this picture!
Another House of the Neighbourhood / Arnau Estudi d’Arquitectura, © Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

© Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra © Marc Torra +9

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

From the architect. They ask us to extend the house, to live intensely the garden and to dispose of the attainable landscape; Nothing that has not done almost all the neighbours from this cheap houses neighbourhood of the fifties. But in these popular refurbishments, self-construction and simplicity of resources have traditionally outweighed the order, the foresight, or the hand of an architect. We look at the project respecting the values of chance and its diversity of materials and solutions, but also being faithful to rationality; We read the place and propose two extensions and a reform.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

The renovation of the existing house is based on the connection of spaces, optimization of circulation and, above all, the recovery of the original structure: an interesting system of  a four-point turns supported on the partition walls, always bearing.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra

The expansion to the north allows a new polyvalent volume that usually acts as a garage on the ground floor and gym at the top. To the east, we extend a building arm like a kitchen / porch that spins the house around the garden. And we understand this external element as the great room of the house, and we conceive the new growth as a strategy to locate the new center of gravity.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The sum of small things close to our clients what can not be paid with money; Nothing that almost all the neighbours of this neighbourhood have not looked for. We built another house in the neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Marc Torra
© Marc Torra
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Spain
Cite: "Another House of the Neighbourhood / Arnau Estudi d’Arquitectura" [Otra Casa del Barrio / Arnau estudi d'arquitectura] 07 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868709/otra-casa-del-barrio-arnau-estudi-darquitectura/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »